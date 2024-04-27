Suggestion to Dr Alhaji Bawumia of NPP

To form a formidable campaign team able to win election 2024 for NPP to break the obnoxious 8-yearly cyclical rotation of power between NDC and NPP, I shall suggest to the NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia the following.

Mister Vice President, you had better break clean from the control of the president, if any. Take things into your own hands; deciding things in a manner that best suits your plans to capably break the 8 as espoused by you and NPP. Come out of his shadow, be no longer the driver’s mate to shame the knowledge deficient NDC that are mocking you.

Choose a running mate who has vision, policies and programmes that appeal to Ghanaians to complement your own. This will smoothen the way for you, therefore enhancing your chances of winning election 2024.

I will by way of suggestion, request you to appoint Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) as your running mate. He has by his frankness, dedication, dynamism, and demonstrable readiness to serve the nation, already endeared himself to most people in the country, especially the youth.

His messages during his campaign for the NPP flag bear position resonated not only with the NPP delegates but most ordinary Ghanaians including the writer. They have witnessed and can sincerely testify to what he is doing, done and can do.

The jobs he has created for people, his honesty, strictness, and ability to ensure that people abide by the laws, combine to stand him taller than most politicians in Ghana. Adding his philanthropy that has helped many Ghanaians over the years, makes Kennedy an indisputable choice for your running mate.

Such a person is needed to play a major role in the leadership of Ghana. With him by your side, the threat posed by NDC and Mr John Dramani Mahama to staging a possible successful comeback to the presidency will be minimised, if not removed.

Devise a means to get many supporters to go round the country, and into all the nooks and crannies, to spread your good messages and at the same time counter and negate the lies the NDC are feeding to the public in the rural areas.

Get a strategist. I hope you get my point.

I, like many a concerned Ghanaian, believe more in practicalities to solving the nation’s problems than theoretical hence recommending Kennedy Agyapong, provided he is ready to support you move Ghana to a higher level in her socio-politico-economic development.