ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suggestion to Dr Alhaji Bawumia of NPP

Feature Article Suggestion to Dr Alhaji Bawumia of NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

To form a formidable campaign team able to win election 2024 for NPP to break the obnoxious 8-yearly cyclical rotation of power between NDC and NPP, I shall suggest to the NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia the following.

Mister Vice President, you had better break clean from the control of the president, if any. Take things into your own hands; deciding things in a manner that best suits your plans to capably break the 8 as espoused by you and NPP. Come out of his shadow, be no longer the driver’s mate to shame the knowledge deficient NDC that are mocking you.

Choose a running mate who has vision, policies and programmes that appeal to Ghanaians to complement your own. This will smoothen the way for you, therefore enhancing your chances of winning election 2024.

I will by way of suggestion, request you to appoint Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) as your running mate. He has by his frankness, dedication, dynamism, and demonstrable readiness to serve the nation, already endeared himself to most people in the country, especially the youth.

His messages during his campaign for the NPP flag bear position resonated not only with the NPP delegates but most ordinary Ghanaians including the writer. They have witnessed and can sincerely testify to what he is doing, done and can do.

The jobs he has created for people, his honesty, strictness, and ability to ensure that people abide by the laws, combine to stand him taller than most politicians in Ghana. Adding his philanthropy that has helped many Ghanaians over the years, makes Kennedy an indisputable choice for your running mate.

Such a person is needed to play a major role in the leadership of Ghana. With him by your side, the threat posed by NDC and Mr John Dramani Mahama to staging a possible successful comeback to the presidency will be minimised, if not removed.

Devise a means to get many supporters to go round the country, and into all the nooks and crannies, to spread your good messages and at the same time counter and negate the lies the NDC are feeding to the public in the rural areas.

Get a strategist. I hope you get my point.
I, like many a concerned Ghanaian, believe more in practicalities to solving the nation’s problems than theoretical hence recommending Kennedy Agyapong, provided he is ready to support you move Ghana to a higher level in her socio-politico-economic development.

More from this author (2741)

More

Top Stories

6 hours ago

We saved 57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration kits - EC We saved $57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration...

6 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah

7 hours ago

Dumsor: Ill be in police custody if I speak, I vex —DKB Dumsor: I’ll be in police custody if I speak, I vex — DKB

7 hours ago

We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next generation —Mustapha Gbande We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next gene...

7 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his people out; naniama, wu be ti borborliborbor — Anyidoho Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his p...

7 hours ago

Mahama's agenda in hisnext 4-year term will be 'loot and share' —Koku Anyidoho Mahama's agenda in his next 4-year term will be 'loot and share' — Koku Anyidoho

7 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo If you're president and you can't take care of your wife then you're not worth y...

7 hours ago

Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali 

7 hours ago

GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice

7 hours ago

Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President 

Just in....
body-container-line