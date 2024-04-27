Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a warns Ghanaians against bringing back former President John Dramani Mahama to power.

He said the former President's agenda is to "loot and share" in his 4-year term.

In reaction follows recent remarks made by the NDC's National Chairman to party members.

Asiedu Nketiah had urged party members to focus on winning power in the upcoming election rather than ‘fighting’ over potential appointments in Mahama's next government.

In a post on social media, X, Anyidoho stated, "Oyiwa! He is now crying because they have shared the post and left him and his people out? Naniama. Wu be ti borborliborbor.

“So the whole dead goat terminal 4 yrs agenda is about sharing posts and NOT caring about Ghana huh? God will surely save Ghana.”

He added, “This was said at the outdooring of our Running Mate? Whaaat!!! So, after we were once told that the 'meat' had been squandered, & the 'bones' rudely thrown at us, they are boldly talking about 'sharing meat'? Obviously, they believe we have 'short memories'. God save Ghana.”