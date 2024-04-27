Why Volta Region Should Prioritize NDC Over NPP

By Ebenezer Ato Ntarkurfah Jackson

President Nana Addo's recent ordering of an Ewe or Voltarian chief to stand up before he greets him during the late Alhaji Rasheed Bawa’s funeral at Kejebi in the Oti Region, proves a point that his comments during his visit to the Volta Region following the flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam were not a joke but a true reflection of his underlying biases. While the President asserted that his visit was to sympathize with all residents, regardless of political affiliation, a closer analysis of his statements reveals underlying biases and derogatory undertones.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo stated, "When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all." However, his subsequent comments raise questions about the sincerity of his intentions. By emphasizing that he is the President for all Ghanaians, irrespective of their voting patterns, he inadvertently suggests that certain regions or ethnic groups are less deserving of his attention and care.

The President's assertion that the affected residents would one day vote for him, and his party is not only presumptuous but also dismissive of their current plight. It implies that his actions are contingent upon future electoral gains rather than a genuine concern for the well-being of all citizens. Furthermore, his remarks reflect a patronizing attitude toward the people of the Volta Region, suggesting that their support can be won through token gestures rather than substantive policy changes.

Also, Nana Akomea's attempt to dismiss the President's comments as a joke is disingenuous and serves to further undermine the seriousness of the situation. By brushing off the President's remarks as harmless banter, Akomea perpetuates the narrative that ethnic biases and derogatory attitudes can be excused or overlooked.

The President's treatment of the Voltarian chief, ordering him to stand before greeting him, further underscores the ethnic bias demonstrated by his administration. Such a gesture would be unthinkable if the chief were from an Akan-majority region like Ashanti or Eastern. The President's actions send a clear message that certain ethnic groups are considered inferior or less deserving of respect and dignity.

Moreover, the failure of the government to adequately compensate the Voltarians affected by the dam spillage adds insult to injury. Despite the President's assurances of assistance, many residents continue to suffer without adequate support or relief. This further highlights the disregard for the welfare of the Volta Region and calls into question the sincerity of the President's promises.

In light of these developments, it is imperative that the people of the Volta Region critically evaluate their relationship with the NPP. The President's comments and actions demonstrate a clear bias against their region and ethnicity, and they should not be swayed by empty promises from Dr. Bawumia or token gestures from the NPP.

Ebenezer Ato Ntarkurfah Jackson, Cornell University, MBA Class of 2015, [email protected]