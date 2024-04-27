If you're president and you can't take care of your wife then you're not worth your salt – Prof. Gyampo

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on salaries and bonuses paid to spouses of the President and his Vice.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled against salaries paid to the spouses of the President and the Vice President, indicating that such payments are unconstitutional.

Speaking to TV3 today, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said he sides with the Supreme Court.

According to him, Presidents are paid well and should be able to take care of their wives.

He said any president who cannot take care of his wife is not worth his salt.

“They have been paid enough and they have more than enough to take care of their wives, if you are a president and you cannot take care of your wife you are not worth your salt. if you are a vice president and you can’t take care of your wife you are not worth your salt,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said during a discussion on the Key Points programme.

The senior political science lecturer continued, “The president is super paid well to be able to take care of his wife. I don’t agree to any idea of regularizing payment of salaries to their wives. To that end, the Judgment of the Supreme Court is in order.”

Prof. Ransford Gyampo insists government should not always be looking for avenues to dissipate the public purse.