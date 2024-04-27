Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his people out; naniama, wu be ti borborliborbor — Anyidoho

27.04.2024 LISTEN

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a scathing attack on the National Chairman of the NDC.

He said Johnson Asiedu Nketia's caution to party members to stop fighting over who to occupy positions in the next NDC government is all lies.

Mr. Anyidoho noted that the National Chairman of the NDC is only expressing his anger for being sidelined in key positions should the party win power in the upcoming general elections.

In a post on social media, X, Anyidoho stated, "Oyiwa! He is now crying because they have shared the post and left him and his people out? Naniama. Wu be ti borborliborbor.

He also warns Ghanaians against bringing back former President John Dramani Mahama to power.

He said the former President's agenda is to "loot and share" in his 4-year term.

“So the whole dead goat terminal 4 yrs agenda is about sharing posts and NOT caring about Ghana huh? God will surely save Ghana.”

He added, “This was said at the outdooring of our Running Mate? Whaaat!!! So, after we were once told that the 'meat' had been squandered, & the 'bones' rudely thrown at us, they are boldly talking about 'sharing meat'? Obviously, they believe we have 'short memories'. God save Ghana.”