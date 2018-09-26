Melania Trump To Visit Ghana, 3 Other African Countries

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, will in October visit four African countries in a bid to promote child welfare.

The countries include Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

It will be the first time the First Lady will embark on such an international mission in Africa.

The choice of the countries according to her, is as a result of their close work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID.

“October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.”

She made this known on Wednesday at a reception for the spouses of foreign leaders and others participating in the annual U.N. General Assembly.

“Our discussions are always united by the universal desire to provide children with the support and tools necessary to grow up happy, healthy, and responsible adults. I am thrilled to be working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on what I know will be a meaningful trip”, she said.

My visit to Ghana will consolidate US-Ghana working relations

The US First Lady further stated that, her visit to Ghana will foster collaboration between the first ladies in the two countries in the area of health.

“I'd like to take a moment and thank the First Lady of Ghana for being with us today. Mrs. Akufo-Addo, I look forward to visiting your country and know we will find ways to continue working together even after my visit. In Ghana, USAID's programs have focused on healthcare by supporting efforts to expand the coverage and quality of healthcare for mothers and newborns, and educating women and young children about the importance of proper nutrition.

Trump and African countries ‘shithole’ comment

Mrs. Trump visits is coming months after her husband, Donald Trump supposedly described African countries as ‘shithole’.

Trump, during a meeting at the White House to consider migrant policies, said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Trump's alleged description of some nations on the continent as 'shithole countries' did not sit well with many, including a number of world leaders who called on Mr. Trump to retract his comments and issue an apology.

President Trump later rejected the claims against him in a series of tweets, but White House communicators however failed to categorically deny that he made those comments.