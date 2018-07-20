Violent Action Taken By Angry Asawase Youth Condemned

Zongo chiefs have attacks on police and journalists by irate youth who also blocked some roads in the Kumasi city during a demonstration, Thursday.

Some of the youth burnt lorry tyres and attacked workers of the Manhyia Government Hospital to protest the killing of seven members of the community by the police on suspicion that they were armed robbers.

The angry youth followed an injured police officer who had been rushed to the hospital to receive treatment after been hit by stones thrown at the police. They threw stones into the hospital premises.

A camera technnician of GHOne TV was also attacked by the angry youth who damaged his camera and other equipment.

A vehicle belonging to one of the medical doctors had its rear windshield smashed, forcing the hospital to suspend operations for about 30 minutes. Administrator, Samuel Dodzi says staff and patients were frightened in the situation.

"Actually we were frightened; we were all frightened and we asked our staff to stop work for a while till the situation is calmed," he said.

The youth hit the streets despite several appeals by the acting Sarkin Zango, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Alao to shelve their planned demonstration.

The chiefs on Thursday morning asked the youth to cancel a planned demonstration until a decision is arrived at a meeting after Friday prayers.

But those pleas were ignored by some of the youth who went on rampage and attempted to set the Asawasi police station ablaze.

It took the swift intervention of some mechanics and residents who brought fire extinguishers and water from nearby homes to put off the fire.

General Secretary of National Association of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Shuabu Musah Shariff says they are appalled by the conduct of the youth.

"It is rather unfortunate. You know in every society, there are few of them who will go astray. Some of them came and burnt tyres and then caused commotion that even prevented vehicular traffic from moving which is very, very bad. We didn't sanctioned that.

"Let me apologise to anybody who was injured during that riot. It was rather unfortunate. We didn't sanction that," he fumed.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have welcomed the Ashanti Regional Security Council's decision to set up an independent committee to investigate the killing of the seven indigenes whom they say were not amed robbers.

"It is very painful...if and only if the police will come out and remove that tag [on the deceased] as armed robbers I'm sure my people, when you talk to them, they will listen. That is what is hurting the family, that is hurting everybody and that is what we are going to strive very hard to see to it that that tag is eliminated and then we can call for forensic investigations," Alhaji Shariff stated.

Chairman of REGSEC, Simon Osei Mensah who announced this said the committee will be composed at a meeting on Friday.