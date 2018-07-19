Training Of Trainer's Workshop For Anglophone Member Countries Opens

The Association of Power Utilities of Africa (AUPA) and the African Network of Centres of Excellence in Electricity (ANCEE,) have opened a three-day training of trainer's workshop for Anglophone member countries in Accra.

The workshop, which is in collaboration with the Volta River Authority (VRA) Academy, is aimed at providing skills that would enable trainers to lead and successfully manage actions undertaken as part of the global approach to sharing experiences at the heart of an operational network.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive Officer of VRA in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Eric Mensah Bonsu, the Chief Learning Officer, VRA Academy, said the overall objective of the workshop was to enhance the performance of the electricity sector and to intensify regional exchange by strengthening technical and managerial capacities in the various fields.

The workshop is to ensure that the project network effectively guide, support, monitor and coordinate work carried out in the Centres and also equip trainers with skills and tools for training other trainers at the national level.

He said it was for the realisation of the objectives that participants have gathered at the workshop under the APUA and ANCEE to provide capacity building for the trainers of non-labelled Centres in the Anglophone areas.

The CEO said the workshop would undoubtedly promote networking of the various Centres of excellence.

He said in terms of content, the workshop would build the capacity of the delegates in training design, implementation and evaluation; and given the background of the facilitators, there was no doubt that they would do a great job.

He said the VRA was committed to the success of the programme, adding that their coordinating team would be on standby to ensure everything that goes on as planned.

Mr Tete Jean-Claude Duval, the Business Development and Marketing Manager and Acting ANCEE Coordinator said the main expected outcome was to share best training practices based on the real life situation from participating trainers and for trainers to have the competence and confidence to organise and deliver a training section for their peers at the national level.

He said it was also to present the principle of exchange between trainers of training Centres on teaching and specialisation topics.

He said the overall objective of ANCEE was to enhance the electricity sector and intensify regional exchanges by strengthening technical and managerial capacities in the various fields as well as sector governance.

Participating countries include Ghana, Sudan, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, Angola, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Libya, Botswana and Gambia.