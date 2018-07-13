|Author:
Sometimes one can start from nothing and still be able to making something out of nothing.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Helpful Samuel Quotes Of Kennedy Agyei Takyi
God before your goals.
A plan is a system—if the goals for fulfilling the plan are not followed, the plan will fail. Follow your plans and don’t give up till the end.
The truth is; who we listen to has the ability to shape our beliefs which go a long way to affect our destination in life.
