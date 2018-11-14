The power of positioning yourself

I was in Milan a few days ago to buy some yams. Well, if you do not know what yams are, they are big sized tubers like potatoes. Although, their weight ranges, I big yam will weigh about 2 kilos or more.

Well, at the market, I bought 8 tubers of yams for 45 euros. However, if I were to buy the same quantity of yams in Ghana, they will cost me about 15 euros equivalent.

What brought this change in price is the positioning. Positioning of the yams from Ghana to Italy brought the increase.

You see, positioning of things, products can make worthless things to be valuable. It can also make valuable things worthless.

Branding is positioning. Adding value to things, yourself or others are positioning. Procrastination is positioning. Learning a high income skill is positioning. All that we do are part of positioning ourselves for something or somewhere.

I repeat, whatever you are doing is part of positioning. In fact, it is either positioning for the best or for the versa. Think about that!

I believe that you came here to read this because you are in the process of positioning yourself for more progress.

Well, if that is true, then there is something you need to do right now.

Take two sheets of papers. On one paper write down where you want to be in the next few days, weeks, months and years. Then, on the other write down things that will impede your progress and try hard to deal with them before they deal with you by hindering you to be where you are going.

Next, get up and get into the right environment. I mean, you need to get into relationship with people who are heading to where you are. This is part of the cost of positioning yourself. Act fast and act now!

