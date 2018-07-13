Go in for Excellence

We are all successful. What most of us require is exceeding and great success—excellence. The reason why many are not able to achieve this exceeding success is not because they do not have goals, abilities and opportunities. The problem is many do not achieve this because they lack commitment and self dedication.Another truth is if you are not willing to give yourself to that which you want or need, the truth is you do not need or want the thing. Look, if a deer is thirsty, it dedicates itself to run to where it will obtain water to quench its thirst. If you are hungry, you will do all the best and the good that you can to obtain food—in fact, you will not look at distance. Similarly, if you are thirsty, you will do all that you can to get water to drink. My question is, are you really thirsty and hungry for that which you desire?

If you are really thirsty and hungry for something, you will give all your time, energy out to obtain the thing. Look, it was this thirst that motivated Jesus to save us. He left his abode to stay on this planet for that purpose. So, one of the most important keys to committing ourselves to obtaining what we want is to see our need as an emergency. Seeing our needs as emergency can motivate and challenge us to move on to achieve them. Think about this and meditate on it. Shalom.

“Nobody will carry your load for you on this vessel, so be encouraged to carry it yourself.”

