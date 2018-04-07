8th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards Nominees Unveiled

Nominees for the 8th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) have been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the ICT ecosystem are represented.

This year’s edition of GITTA is scheduled to hold on May 18th at the Mövenpick Ambassador hotel

GITTA recognizes customer service, innovation and excellence in Ghana’s ICT & Telecom industry. Besides promoting excellence in the telecom sector over the years, GITTA has evolved and extended its reach to include recognition to companies which have taken efforts to innovate its business through the adoption of technology

Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal CEO of InstinctWave said since 2010, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been a shining light on the most progressive and innovative companies within the ICT ecosystem.

“We are proud to promote success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana. Not only do we look at businesses but also individuals who have made a genuine impact on the market from within these companies. The industry is driven by people who deserve to have their contributions recognised,” he stated.

Mr Naphtal added that for this year’s awards, a platform has been created to recognise and acknowledge government institutions that have utilised technology to improve the lives of all citizens. Also players’ in the Fintech sector will be greatly recognised for deepening the Ghana economy

Full List of Nominees below:

2018 CATEGORIES & NOMINEES LIST

Telecom Wholesale Company of the Year

Vodafone Wholesale

MainOne

Glo One

Dolphin Telecom

Gilat

Customer Experience Award

AirtelTigo

Vodafone

MTN

IS

CSR Company of the Year

AirtelTigo

MTN

Vodafone

Telecom Business of the Year

Vodafone Business

MTN Business

AirtelTigo Business

Mobile Money Provider of the Year

AirtelTigo Money

MTN Mobile Money

Vodafone Cash

Connecting the Unconnected

MTN

Vodafone

AirtelTigo

Telecom Brand of the Year

Vodafone

AirtelTigo

Glo Mobile

MTN

Mobile Operator of the Year

MTN

AirtelTigo

Glo

Vodafone

ICT Distributor of the Year

Oman Fofor

STL Ghana

Compu Ghana

IT Consulting Firm of the Year

Liranz

eSolutions

Ostec

Edel Technologies

Vokacom

System Integration Company of the Year

Redmango

Comsys

SpearHead

Persol

Mobile Cloud Provider of the Year

Rancard

Hubtel

DreamOval

Vokacom

Software Company of the Year

Rancard

Persol

DreamOval

Hubtel

Vocakom

Payment Solutions Service Provider of the Year

Expresspay

Slydepay

InterPay

ICT Company of the Year

Comsys

Redmango

Ostec

Rancard

IPMC

Mericom Solutions

Managed IT Services Provider of the Year

Liranz

Atmospace

Ostec

Datagroup IT

RedMango

E-Commerce Company of the Year

Jumia

Tonaton

Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year

Comsys

RedMango

Internet Solutions

Zipnet Business

Internet Service Provider of the Year

Zipnet

Internet Solutions

Comsys

Busy

Cloud Service Provider of the Year

MTN Business

CWG

Internet Solutions

Atmospace

Tower Company of the Year

Helios Towers

Eaton Towers

ATC Ghana

Cyber Security Company of the Year

3T consulting Solutions

Delta 3 International

eCrime bureau

SpearHead

Most Popular Phone Brand of the year of Year

Samsung

Tecno

Infinix

Mobile Distributor of the Year

I2

MobileZone

IPMC

Telefonika

Digital Bank of the Year

Ecobank

Stanbic Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Standard Chartered

Barclay Bank

Best Bank in Mobile Financial Service

Ecobank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Fidelity Bank

GCB Bank

ADB

E-Banking Service of the Year

GCB Bank

Stanbic Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Barclays Bank

Standard Chartered

Ecobank

Best Bank Award for Cyber Security Risk Management

Standard Chartered

UMB Bank

Mobile Banking App of the Year

Guaranty Trust Bank

Stanbic Bank

Fidelity Bank

Ecobank

Standard Chartered

Access Bank

Technology Advanced Bank of the Year

Zenith Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Stanbic Bank

Ecobank

Standard Chartered

Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the Year

Star Assurance

GLICO

Metropolitan Insurance

Public Sector ICT Infrastructure Provider of the Year

GCNet

West Blue Consulting

INDIVIDUAL/TEAM/SPECIAL RECOGNITION

CIO Of the Year

CTO of the Year

Woman in Technology

CEO Of the Year

IT Team Of the Year

Fintech Leader of the Year

Customer Service Team of the Year

Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year

ICT Entrepreneur of the Year

Industry Personality of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Sector IT Personality of the Year

Public Sector IT Team of the Year (Gold, Silver, Bronze)