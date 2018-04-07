8th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards Nominees Unveiled
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Nominees for the 8th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) have been announced following a rigorous process to ensure all players in the ICT ecosystem are represented.
This year’s edition of GITTA is scheduled to hold on May 18th at the Mövenpick Ambassador hotel
GITTA recognizes customer service, innovation and excellence in Ghana’s ICT & Telecom industry. Besides promoting excellence in the telecom sector over the years, GITTA has evolved and extended its reach to include recognition to companies which have taken efforts to innovate its business through the adoption of technology
Announcing the nominees for the event, Akin Naphtal CEO of InstinctWave said since 2010, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been a shining light on the most progressive and innovative companies within the ICT ecosystem.
“We are proud to promote success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana. Not only do we look at businesses but also individuals who have made a genuine impact on the market from within these companies. The industry is driven by people who deserve to have their contributions recognised,” he stated.
Mr Naphtal added that for this year’s awards, a platform has been created to recognise and acknowledge government institutions that have utilised technology to improve the lives of all citizens. Also players’ in the Fintech sector will be greatly recognised for deepening the Ghana economy
Full List of Nominees below:
2018 CATEGORIES & NOMINEES LIST
Telecom Wholesale Company of the Year
Vodafone Wholesale
MainOne
Glo One
Dolphin Telecom
Gilat
Customer Experience Award
AirtelTigo
Vodafone
MTN
IS
CSR Company of the Year
AirtelTigo
MTN
Vodafone
Telecom Business of the Year
Vodafone Business
MTN Business
AirtelTigo Business
Mobile Money Provider of the Year
AirtelTigo Money
MTN Mobile Money
Vodafone Cash
Connecting the Unconnected
MTN
Vodafone
AirtelTigo
Telecom Brand of the Year
Vodafone
AirtelTigo
Glo Mobile
MTN
Mobile Operator of the Year
MTN
AirtelTigo
Glo
Vodafone
ICT Distributor of the Year
Oman Fofor
STL Ghana
Compu Ghana
IT Consulting Firm of the Year
Liranz
eSolutions
Ostec
Edel Technologies
Vokacom
System Integration Company of the Year
Redmango
Comsys
SpearHead
Persol
Mobile Cloud Provider of the Year
Rancard
Hubtel
DreamOval
Vokacom
Software Company of the Year
Rancard
Persol
DreamOval
Hubtel
Vocakom
Payment Solutions Service Provider of the Year
Expresspay
Slydepay
InterPay
ICT Company of the Year
Comsys
Redmango
Ostec
Rancard
IPMC
Mericom Solutions
Managed IT Services Provider of the Year
Liranz
Atmospace
Ostec
Datagroup IT
RedMango
E-Commerce Company of the Year
Jumia
Tonaton
Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year
Comsys
RedMango
Internet Solutions
Zipnet Business
Internet Service Provider of the Year
Zipnet
Internet Solutions
Comsys
Busy
Cloud Service Provider of the Year
MTN Business
CWG
Internet Solutions
Atmospace
Tower Company of the Year
Helios Towers
Eaton Towers
ATC Ghana
Cyber Security Company of the Year
3T consulting Solutions
Delta 3 International
eCrime bureau
SpearHead
Most Popular Phone Brand of the year of Year
Samsung
Tecno
Infinix
Mobile Distributor of the Year
I2
MobileZone
IPMC
Telefonika
Digital Bank of the Year
Ecobank
Stanbic Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Standard Chartered
Barclay Bank
Best Bank in Mobile Financial Service
Ecobank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Fidelity Bank
GCB Bank
ADB
E-Banking Service of the Year
GCB Bank
Stanbic Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Barclays Bank
Standard Chartered
Ecobank
Best Bank Award for Cyber Security Risk Management
Standard Chartered
UMB Bank
Mobile Banking App of the Year
Guaranty Trust Bank
Stanbic Bank
Fidelity Bank
Ecobank
Standard Chartered
Access Bank
Technology Advanced Bank of the Year
Zenith Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
Stanbic Bank
Ecobank
Standard Chartered
Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the Year
Star Assurance
GLICO
Metropolitan Insurance
Public Sector ICT Infrastructure Provider of the Year
GCNet
West Blue Consulting
INDIVIDUAL/TEAM/SPECIAL RECOGNITION
CIO Of the Year
CTO of the Year
Woman in Technology
CEO Of the Year
IT Team Of the Year
Fintech Leader of the Year
Customer Service Team of the Year
Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year
ICT Entrepreneur of the Year
Industry Personality of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award
Public Sector IT Personality of the Year
Public Sector IT Team of the Year (Gold, Silver, Bronze)