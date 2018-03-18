Enipa Nka Edi3, A Classic Case Of President Nana Addo And His Nima Neighbours

Time they say sweeps everything along and can bring good as well as evil, evil as well as good. At no point in time would this adage ever be appropriately used than now.

"When it is time for elections, we will come back and vote for him again " These are the sorrowful words of a 60 years old woman who is one of the evictees who lived and traded around the President’s Nima residence. She has been living there for the past 34 years but now has to embrace the bitter reality since she has no where else in Accra to live except to go back to her village.

Squatters and traders around the President’s Nima residence have been forced by the National Security through the blessing of Nana Akufo-Addo to evacuate. To where should they go is the question Ghanaians cannot answer except Nana Akufo-Addo. The artisans and residents have been forced to pack out of their structures with the reason being that the first gentleman's residence is now a security zone.

Certain nagging questions would forever remain in our minds as a people. These evictees have been there for many years. They have always conducted themselves peacefully throughout their stay in Nima. Nana Akufo-Addo also until now has always lived in harmony with them. I have watched Nana Akufo-Addo eat Fufu with them, eat ampesie with them, play cards and 'Ludo' with them. At that time they were not posing a security threat to he Nana Akufo-Addo; besides, they were all equals then; but now levels have changed.

These neighbors have endured many sacrifices for Nana Akufo-Addo that most of us cannot begin to imagine. They've always defended him, campaigned for him, fought NDC supporters for him, insulted NDC leaders for him, vilified the NDC leadership for him, finger pointed NDC members for him, fast and prayed for him, cried and sympathized with him during the trial moments of his electoral defeats and woes, voted for him, contributed money to finance his campaign, and I can go on and on! At that time they were not a threat to his security.

I'm not against the President’s security; no! I want him to be safe and we all know it; security is everything for us as a people; without security, nothing is really possible- not freedom, not prosperity, not the peace we cherish and crave; and that is why he must fix our country's security situation and stop playing godfather role for terrorist groups parading themselves as NPP vigilante groups. Our security situation has deteriorated beyond reasonable doubts! Criminals are now protected by Nolle Prosequi in Nana Akufo-Addo's regime, miscreants are encouraged in Nana Akufo-Addo's regime so long as they are supporters of the NPP, criminality has been entrenched by subtle executive order, our courts are threatened and the masses are DOOMED.

It must also be on record that Nana Akufo-Addo has been able to live with the NPP terrorist groups; so why can't he live with his neighbors he has always lived with? What has changed? Something is just not right!

These neighbors of his he is evicting are just harmless ordinary citizens who are fighting for their economic freedom through rightful means; they are genuinely hustling. What Nana Addo should know and always remember "you will have what is good for you and we will have what is good for us". That's how life is all about. You've achieved your childhood dream of becoming a President; why can't they achieve their dream of working hard to have enough to feed their family?

Chinua Achebe admonished us to "let the Kite perch and let the Eagle perch too. If one says no to the other, let his wing break". Mr. President, do you want to disobey this law of life? Posterity will judge you for the suffering you're inflicting on these poor neighbors of yours. The greed of any represents the suffering of many. A revolution is eminent should things continue in this manner. We will not forget, we will not forgive, we will always fight against your corrupt, clueless, cruel and incompetent style of government.

Nana Akufo-Addo is a very ungrateful character, he has just demonstrated that he doesn't care how his neighbors helped him achieve his dream. He's the most wicked person I have ever seen or heard in my life. He's just as wicked, heartless and insensitive to the plight of humanity as Hitler, Iddi Amin Dada, Charles Tailor, Saani Abacha and Gen. Mahamadu Buhari during his military regime.

So Nana Akufo-Addo now cares about security? And only his own security matters to him? What about the masses' security? Or that's a non issue to him? Nana Addo is an actor, a comedian; the aging actor taking refuge in fantasy to escape a tragic reality he can't accept is who Nana Addo is.

But before I conclude what is the president doing with the numerous residences the state has provided for him? The Peduase lodge, flagstaff house, the cantonment residence he evicted former President Mahama from?

I understand he intends to also use $9 million of the taxpayers money to renovate his Nima residence. How ridiculous? This chief priest of corruption is really milking this country.

Fellow Ghanaians arise for your rights! The corruption prone NPP government must not exceed 4 years. Stands up for your rights! Together we can.

Assibid Dauda.

The Binduri Youth

Activist

(054-0585599)