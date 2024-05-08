Candidate Opoku-Agyemang’s Cheap, Populist Talk Was Nothing Short of Embarrassing – Part 2

It is rather interesting that immediately after caustically castigating the present Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as one whose “most significant achievement…has been [the creation] of a country in near insolvency, its natural resources[,] such as water and land and environment in rebellion, a people harassed and intimidated into numbness and as some say[,] cynically bribed into silence,” somehow, the scandalously servile token gender toady Candidate Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang would have the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian voters completely forget about the fact that all the three National Democratic Congress-sponsored Presidents of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, namely, the late Presidents Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, John Evans Atta-Mills and, Dear Reader, you guessed right, John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama are responsible for the bulk of the near-irreparable mess in which the country finds itself, by obtusely and idiotically pretending as if absolutely none of these “State Capture” masterminds of the National Democratic Congress had any major part to play in the wantonly unspeakable mess in which Ghanaians presently find ourselves (See “[Full text] Acceptance speech by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as 2024 NDC Running Mate” Modernghana.com 4/24/24).

No such wishful thinking and morally irresponsible and inexcusably unconscionable expectation could be at once more indescribably despicable and blasphemously insulting to the intelligence of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and registered voters. The good news here, though, is the inescapable and the incontrovertible fact that her wishful and dastardly trend of thought tells us more about the reprehensible character and the criminal mental state of this woman whom the leadership of the National Democratic Congress would have the nation and the rest of the global community believe best represents the ideal womanhood of the postcolonial and the Fourth Republican Ghanaian Woman.

But such pathological and morally irredeemable dishonesty is not the least bit surprising, being that in the runup to the 2020 Presidential Election, which the late Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, the former Chairman Rawlings, had soberly and publicly counseled the members of the Youth Wing of the party to completely forget about having any fighting chance at and, instead, calmly and patiently look forward to having a fighting chance in the 2024 Presidential Election, and with a totally different leader or Presidential Candidate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had written the foreword to Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book titled “Working with Rawlings,” a book which was murderously aimed as an ambush against the dignity and the integrity of the man who made the Ahwoi Brothers the formidable political force that these South-Suntreso, Kumasi, Kenkey-and-Fried-Fish-Hawking Abongo Boys became on our national political terrain over the past 40 years.

In the Preface to Prof. Ahwoi’s “Working with Rawlings,” a carpeted-over serpent Naana Opoku-Agyemang heartily endorses the snow job done on the epic and the morally revolutionary career of the man who reignited the revered and the globally celebrated Nkrumaist spirit of patriotism and the civic sense of social responsibility of the Ghanaian people by her fellow Fante clansman. She would, characteristically hypocritically, accompany an impudent Candidate Mahama to the residence of the Rawlingses, literally go down on all fours with her thuggish associates, and shamelessly beg for the blessings of the man whom Prof. Ahwoi had mordantly concluded, was not even worth half of the credit accorded him as a historically opportune paradigm-shifting Housecleaning Apostle of Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice for which the half-Scottish and half-Akwamu native – but ethnoculturally “naturalized” Anlo-Ewe native – became known for nearly his entire life.

In short, Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a very dangerous political chameleon whose words stand in sharp and stark contrast with her grossly incompetent job-performance record as the Mahama-appointed former Minister of Education. Which is essentially and fundamentally why Candidate Opoku-Agyemang would have the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and voters pretend as if the near-total collapse of the country’s industrial foundations and its economy never happened under the ragtag watch and tenure of the previous Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress, which literally plunged our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana into Stygian Darkness for some four-and-half of the longest years on Ghana’s postcolonial political calendar.

It goes without saying that if the previous Mahama regime had notched any significant national-development achievements or milestones, Candidate Opoku-Agyemang, like her present boss and present and former paymaster, would not be so shamelessly and despicably praying for Ghanaians to pretend that all the innumerable incidents of state-sponsored assassinations and national state of siege and deliberately and strategically induced acute and wanton state of insecurity, under the cover of the Mahama-supervised state of Stygian and perennial darkness, never happened. Fat chance!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]