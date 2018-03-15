Websites Security Paramount

The Foundation of Generational Thinkers (FOGET) a non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on Wednesday alleged that several online portals and websites in the country including State agencies risk hacking.

It said various web portals and sites lack adequate security features protecting them, hence vulnerable to hackers.

A statement issued by FOGET outlined dangers and effects of poor security on these sites.

The statement said, a research conducted by FOGET indicates that websites owned by Government's Ministries, Departments and Agencies are the most vulnerable.

It said FOGET, however, singles out the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as some state institutions that have robust and secured websites.

The statement commended the Ministries for taking measures to secure and safeguard their websites, considering the sensitive data they have captured and working with.

It said these state departments handle a lot sensitive data that are essential and affects all aspects of socio-economic development of the country.

"With what our research has revealed, we are sounding the alarm to all who own or operate websites to be aware that they stand a big risk of their services being disrupted and their funds stolen as they have left the heart of their operations wide open,' it said.

The statement said Ghanaians needs to be educated on the importance of secured website and what to look out for whenever they visit a site, particularly, banking transactions that performed online.

It advised all websites and portals administrators and owners to make security of their websites a priority when building and launching them.

GNA