We’ll Back Creation Of New Regions With Mining Royalties – Ahafo Chiefs

President of the Ahafo Council of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah II, has promised to use royalties received from mining companies in the Ahafo area to assist in the process of creating the proposed Ahafo region.

According to Nana Ansah Adu Baah, the creation of the Ahafo region is critical since it will spread development across fairly.

“If we split the region it will help develop the area especially the roads, schools and hospitals,” he said.

He also noted that the Ahafo part of the region is blessed with abundance of foodstuffs, but transporting them to the major cities is hardly impossible because of the bad nature of the roads.

“We all know that the Ahafo part of the region has a lot of foodstuffs, however, transporting them to the major cities is a big problem,” he said.

He said it is their hope that the government fulfills the promise to create the new region, adding that they will support the creation with all their royalties from mining in the area.

“We are very prepared to help the government with the proceeds of the minerals we mine here,” he said.

A Commission of enquiry is currently hearing an argument for the creation of new regions out of the existing ten.

The Commission is presently in Bono Ahafo where there are proposals to split that area into Bono East, Bono west and Ahafo regions.

The Commission of Enquiry was set up by President Akufo-Addo to examine petitions on the possible creation of new regions.

The Commission has started its work in the Brong Ahafo Regional Capital, Sunyani.

The region presented two petitions for the creation of the Bono East Region and Ahafo Region, out of the current Brong Ahafo Region.

By: Farida Yusif & Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana

