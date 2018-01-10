The Monkey Putting His Name Under Writings By Gorillas In The University Of Education, Winneba Saga And Other Matters

All classes of animals do struggle a lot prior to their death. I have realised some writers on the UEW saga claimed not to be faceless but have fake information from faceless people who I refer to in this article as gorillas. There is a monkey, what is his name mpo? Eureka, his name is Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of a senior monkey, foolish peasant farmer) who normally puts his name under write-ups that he tweaks.

The monkey always talks of “go to court” because he knows the corruption within the judiciary in Ghana. It is definitely for Judges like the type we have at the Winneba High Court that nobody would dream going to court except corrupt characters like you (the monkey), Afful-Broni and the likes who are able to play the game with characters of that sort. As someone who claims to have a background in LAW, I think you should sit and reflect on what it means for a whole HIGH COURT to pass a judgement and it is quashed by a Supreme Court. These are the issues you should be talking about. Also, remember the reliefs that were withdrawn by Alex Afenyo Markins at the Winneba High Court in your write-ups and what it tells you about the current commotion in UEW. You are displaying so much arrogance, disrespect and ignorance. I am sure you are putting your late father in pain, so please be mindful. Even Dandy and co who have their terminal degrees including Assoc Professor Ameyaw, whose publications I am still on a hunt for are now a bit silent in the system. You might be digging your grave unknowingly, for Allah is never behind FALSE WITNESSES and DISRESPECTFUL/ARROGANT characters like you. I took you through some Islamic teachings in my last write-up but it seems…. You have suddenly become an expert in security and identifying authors: insulting Professor Avea Nso, Dr Bekoe and the likes...I pray to see how FAR you go in your academic life with this pride and arrogance and particularly the lack of coherence in putting your thoughts across.

Now turning to the UEW saga, it is better for this two-year-old lecturer and admirer of predatory journals to understand that he does not know anything about UEW as well as the people he is blindly following. All the mess currently at the UEW have been caused by the PRO VC Rev Afful-Broni who has lost track of his call to his priestly vocation and now playing DEEP into the pleasures of the world. In my last write-up, I raised pertinent issues including how this priest has had to publish in predatory journals (Prof. Kweku Sofoh has an extensive article on Afful-Broni’s articles with commentaries so I will not…), assisted by management to defy UEW promotion laws, and how he has mounted on the backs of other people he should have been mentoring just because of the dream to be a VC. I am yet to get CANDIDLY SPELLED OUT COUNTER-EVIDENCE to my assertions that both the priest and this mistakenly appointed lecturer are in the same BOAT as long as the quality of their academic lives is concerned. In one write-up that I chanced on written by this TRUCK DRIVER TURNED LECTURER BY ERROR (the monkey), I saw this man out of his born-myopic attitude that suggests that the quality of publication was not the issue under consideration. He must know if he is a REAL ACADEMIC that the quality of a VC determines the QUALITY that underpins the whole University. Afful-Broni sits at APPOINTMENT AND PROMOTION board meetings to promote people whose EXTERNAL ASSESSMENTS ARE TERRIBLE BECAUSE he lacks quality himself and so one does not expect him to RESPECT quality. Afful-Broni equally promises all calibre of people appointments and imposes lecturers on departments because HIS PUBLICATIONS ARE VARIED FROM Theology to ICT...what a Professor. No wonder when his FOOL PROFESSOR was first assessed, one reviewer asked what this ‘applicant was coming to Profess’ because his publications lack locus. Brainless characters like the monkey would only be making noise with the support of a Council Chairman who retired as an Associate Professor (though not at the real age), and had not signed a Master’s Thesis not to talk of producing a PhD, together with a Catholic priest who patronised predatory journals throughout his life on UEW campus. Ask who has ever seen the CV of the Council Chairman! As for Afful-Broni, I do not want to repeat that to bore people. UEW is DEAD!! And to BAWAH, the people you are defending have destroyed ‘MIGHTIER’ people than you and you are ONLY behaving like the proverbial child who wants to guide his experienced father in life. The monkey sincerely knows nothing about (i) UEW (ii) the people he is fighting for out of greed and (iii) his own academic direction. Remember you need a terminal degree except ONE DONATION IS AWAITING YOU TOO. Like the Deputy Dean of student AFFAIRS, OBENG whose PhD ASSESSMENTS were also terrible and Afful-Broni wants to manipulate it!!

I wait for counterevidence to these basic facts that the monkey cannot get into his head because he is PAID for his misconduct. At his age, the monkey should remember that the people who begged for him to be appointed are now REGRETTING. I BET YOU, your appointment was based on INTERVENTION OF PEOPLE- this I would get back to in due course. In one of his usual disjointed replies, he tried to paint a picture that he came to Ghana to help the poor. Tweaaaaaaa, he had no choice than to come to Ghana and beg for Job. I don’t want to mention the names of people who facilitated his recruitment again. Per the records, he was 41 years when he joined UEW. I am sure you are all (especially those of you who have some knowledge about higher education recruitment) aware that without a PhD, you must be below 40 years and have an M.Phil. before you are engaged to teach in UEW. People begged for him to be recruited so he should not brag at all.

BAWAH, your disrespect for the Former Registrar of UEW DR C.Y. is because of his fight of the corrupt things the PRIEST TURNED POLITICIAN was out to do. ASK WHY your paymaster’s papers were not allowed to go through internal assessment...ask why Afful-Broni did not wait for the required 6 months after the first score of the highest mark of 45. Get to the HR division and FILES would tell you!

UEW STAFF AND PREDATORY JOURNALS- LESSONS FROM AFFUL-BRONI

I would task the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to look into promotions of academic staff especially picking lessons from the UEW saga. More than seventy percent of the lecturers who surround themselves with Afful-BRONI are people who have equally chosen this ‘pay and publish’ style of academic life. Starting from that other guy (Andy now turned Dean) who was hurriedly promoted with predatory publications in the faculty of foreign languages when he cannot boast of a single quality publication in his academic life. UEW is dead academically and there is an urgent need to probe into these deeds and cheap approach to academic life by lecturers.

SOME KEY FEATURES OF A REJOINDER THAT THE MONKEY NEED TO KNOW CUM OTHER OBSERVATIONS

Any time Bawah is trying to reply to articles, he always goes on a tangent that has nothing to do with what the articles raise. He will pick and choose. I don’t want to glorify his writings because he is thought how to do collaboration and publish in predatory journals. I don’t know where he learned “go to court” phrase from? With his LLM, he is not a barrister at law in Ghana or elsewhere?

The monkey is of the view that the media writings that is exposing his paymaster’s evil deeds will not wash but he is also equally replying to the same writings. Sometimes, I laugh enter his oblong head (I was told he has…) and conclude that, he and his gorillas are drunk and insane. I don’t want to use such words but I am forced to… Most of the writings were shedding light on what is happening in UEW but the monkey will go on the tangent of insults. If he thinks the media exposé will not wash, why is he wasting his time replying to the articles not even in full? If he thinks writers should go to court and stop writing, he can go and burn the sea. One writer even asked “Is the monkey the mouth piece of Rev Afful-broni and Abakah?” As of now the Winneba High Court judge, Justice George Atto Mills-Graves is the most corrupt judge so the monkey can go by his mantra “go to court”. The monkey should make available his paymaster’s (Rev Afful-Broni) papers he submitted for “FOOL PROFESSOR” for well-meaning Ghanaians to make their own judgement.

How can someone waste his time taking the monkey’s appointment which everybody including his paymaster knows that is a reward for his stupidity to court? One day, the monkey will know that they have used and damped him. Coordinator of general courses, the monkey, I salute you!!! You are a smart young old man who is eunuch. I learned there are even lecturers who are senior to you but because you have balls to paint people black, the coordinator position was created for you to get some allowances. Every academic staff knows that a two-year-old lecturer (especially without a terminal degree) can only be appointed a Coordinator by a PREDATORY JOURNAL PROFESSOR.

Is the monkey saying that he is now a judge to declare that a governing council was defunct? I am sure a level 100 BBA student will not even have that in mind. Is the monkey saying that he is now a security service to declare someone as a criminal? I blame those who begged for the recruitment of the monkey. The monkey was not employed based on merit. We will see whether the monkey can singly conceive an idea and write an article that can be published in a reputable journal. Lest I forget, he will follow the footsteps of the gorillas (they know themselves and their names (some) will be mentioned in the next paragraph) especially the senior gorilla (Rev. Fr. Afful-Broni).

In his latest article titled “The Desperation of Prof. Avoke And His Faceless Psychopaths” which he later changed to “The Desperation of Prof. Avoke And His Faceless Gangs” (I am still wondering why the change!! Was it edited by one of the gorillas?), the monkey is now of the view that Eric Appiah is no more Dr. Bekoe. I even wonder what kind of research he has done to conclude that people write and put pseudo names. Who will take the monkey serious of the fact that Eric Appiah is now “Selorm Dusu Jnr” and he has sent him a message on WhatsApp? The monkey is a pathological liar like Alex Afenyo Markins. Let me borrow some words or phrases of the monkey. The monkey is now unveiled as gorillas (Council Chairman (Abakah), Afful-Broni, the mediocre registrar (Osei B.), Alex Afenyo Markin, Amponsah, Bruno Chirani Chirani, Assoc. Prof. Sekyi Yaw B., Andy Birinkorang, Jones Appiah-Kubi, Yaw Ameyaw, Kankam (Stomach Assoc. Professor), etc.). In the same latest article, he stated that “The worst is yet to descend on whoever insulted my late dad. Please insult me from A-Z, such is expected and welcome wholeheartedly”. Kwasia panyi!! You dey insult people dem fathers and you don’t want any of your parents to be insulted for your STUPIDITY? The worst will befall you rather!!!!

Before I proceed, let me put these observations across. I am sure the way the current government have used the constructive dismissal means to oust the governor and the 2nd deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, the same method is trying to get into the University of Education, Winneba. UEW is now like a political party institution and not an academic institution in the sense that in one of the monkey’s articles, he signed off with “Member of NPP”. When some writers lambasted him, he changed to “son of a senior monkey, foolish peasant farmer”. Is it not worrisome that in the history of UEW, a deficit budget is going to be run in 2018? The deficit is up to the tune of about 40 million Ghana Cedis. For so many years, UEW has been running surplus budget.

The monkey replied (he was aided by the gorillas) to an article titled “UEW Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rev. Father Anthony Afful Broni’s greed misled Alex Afenyo Markins” and published it on ModernGhana and went ahead to publish the same reply on GhanaWeb and below are the comments made by some Ghanaians on the GhanaWeb one.

OMG on Jan 8, 08:47

Re: RE: UEW Pro-VC Rev. Afful Broni’s greed misled

Soon to be vc did you say? Is that what afful broni made you believe? ur so comical, I can't stop laughing. Hope the land he bought for you on the swedru road for articles like this is worth it. Ahhhh, soon to be Vc in deed! hahahahhahaah

IDRIS PACAS on Jan 8, 09:01

SHAME TO GHANAIAN ACADEMICS

Must a professor belong to a ruling party to be appointed a VC? This writer and the subjects of his article are both a disgrace. You the writer also wasted efforts insulting instead of putting your message across. No matter the provocation, one expects intellectuals to show decorum in their submissions. Sorry for Ghana.

John Mensah on Jan 8, 08:59

Re: RE: UEW Pro-VC Rev. Afful Broni’s greed misled

I have followed the UEW issue with great interest and I must say, the more I read publications from this guy, the more convinced I am that the officers of the institution were unfairly treated. it amazes me how it seems the pro vc has only this guy who writes rather insulting articles and always try to tarnish the image of the officers in this case while the other side, always bring out articles that engage us to draw our own conclusions. There seems to be some kind of personal vendetta against the VC and the FO, by this Alhassan of a character. I would like to tell Alhassan that we all work in institutions where we may not be the greatest fan of certain people but to make it a lifetime ambition to destroy another person’s image, is always what brings our own downfall. He must tread carefully.

IDRIS PACAS on Jan 8, 09:04

EXACTLY

A good writer puts his/her arguments across and readers draw their own conclusions.

Maharaj on Jan 8, 10:11

UEW-UTAG HAD NO REPRESENTATION

Unfortunately, the UEW-UTAG members have no representatives serving on the UEW GUSS Board. Per their statute requirement, UEW-UTAG members are supposed to elect two representatives to serve on the UEW GUSS Board but the intelligence I am picking indicates to the contrary. Is that the case? Observers are worried.

Kweku trouble on Jan 8, 11:50

Nonsense

This clown again? It's obvious the writer is doing someone's hatchet job and he is trying too hard at it.

Eric on Jan 8, 16:01

Re: RE: UEW Pro-VC Rev. Afful Broni’s greed misled

I can conclude from the way this Bawa guy is insulting people that, the officers asked to step aside were not fairly treated. And that nature will judge all of us accordingly. The partial Winneba high court judge should not forget that the super judge awaits him one day!

Joe Sackey on Jan 8, 17:47

RBawah

Bawah has exhausted his rabid rantings on Modern Ghana. Now he sees Ghana web as his next stop. Just because he was made a coordinator he is out to try destroying others. For the pro VC to have a junior staff member supporting him by insulting senior faculty is a disgrace. He has only been in UEW for two years and look at his impudence. Well now that he has gotten some land from the priest he can safely stay there and embark on farming. The more I read his writing the angrier I get against the hiring committee for hiring this fake lawyer

Victor K. Owusu (An Alumnus of UEW)

[email protected]