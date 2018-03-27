The Acting Vice-Chancellor Of The University Of Education, Winneba Is Being Haunted By His Guilt

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba got mad on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018. His madness was more than that of Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of a lunatic peasant farmer). I chanced on some packets of the recordings of his madness rantings (which I learned lasted for about 30 minutes) on March 25, 2018 in church. One wonders why the Church is silent over this evil that has currently taken over UEW. On the said Palm Sunday, the Ag. VC (BLACK CASSOCK Man, Rev. Afful-Broni) forgot that he was in church (or was most probably being haunted by his guilt of betrayal) and went on the tangent of insults that is despicable of a man of God. Is Rev. Afful-Broni a Catholic Priest at all? Instead of picking things like (e.g. his predatory publications, adding of his name to already formatted manuscripts for publication, having affairs with girls/ladies/women as a catholic priest, victimisation and intimidation of Staff who stand for justice and truth, his illegal appointment as Ag VC against the Statutes of the University, his betrayal of Prof Avoke whom he Broni worked under as Pro VC) among several others, and address them, he rather went wholesale by saying “stupid writings”. You see the books are sold over all over the world? Rev Fr., is it the students of UEW you call ALL OVER THE WORD? God forgive this boastful attitude in you. Is Rev. Afful-Broni a real Professor? I do not think so!! If I were him, I would have informed my congregants that I am a Professor in so and so but he knows that since his publications are not in one area, he cannot boast of an area that he professes. Such a person can only have friends of similar traits. Some are stomach Associate Professors like Yaw Ameyaw, George Kankam, Owusu-Mensah, hopeful Assoc. Prof. Dominic Mensah and several other weak minded academics who think of academic positions just in the direction of responsibility allowances. Rev. Afful-Broni set up committees to investigate people, but one is yet to be set on Alhassan Salifu Bawah who has written the most insulting things about Prof Avoke, a senior colleague of Rev. Afful-Broni, this is sad of a catholic priest.

You once claimed you were only doing what a court asked you to do.... If that is really true, why did you not honourably leave that office after the 28th of February? You went to church claiming people were doing illegalities...what are you today rather than an ILLEGAL AG VC who is supported by a Council Chairman under whom everything in the University has Ag coming before it. Remember the legality of your being in that office is being challenged and that among several others should be your worry. See below READERS what this priest is doing to UEW and goes to church making noise as a priest and people shouting...I am sure it was the likes of Richard Bampo, Nketiah, and Dr Agyeman who clapped hands for him. Remember supporting WRONG DOING is the worst harm you can do to HUMANITY.

Statute 7: Pro Vice-Chancellor

a. There shall be a Pro Vice-Chancellor exercising the powers specified in the Act and such others as may be delegated to him or her by the Vice-Chancellor.

b. The Pro Vice-Chancellor shall be elected by Convocation and appointed by Council.

c. The Pro Vice-Chancellor shall vacate his/her post of Dean or Head of Department byreason of his/her appointment as Pro Vice-Chancellor.

d. In the event of a temporary absence of both the Vice-Chancellor and Pro Vice-Chancellor from the University or when both posts are vacant, THE MOST SENIOR DEAN shall act until Council is able to make a FORMAL appointment.

e. The Pro Vice-Chancellor shall hold office for two academic years and shall be eligible for re-election for a further period of two years; the position to be held for a further final period of two terms.

f. The Pro Vice-Chancellor may resign his/her office by writing to the Chairman of Council through the Vice-Chancellor.

If you were the senior most Dean after February 28th 2018, I leave it to you and your conscience and the grave where you shall be alone without a Council Chairman, without Associate Prof Ameyaw to Chair any committee...where titles shall be worthless and only DEEDS would count. There shall be nobody to appoint you because you are the Senior Most Professor!

If I really were Afful-Broni, I would not say Mass in the church again. You have no morals to lead people to Christ, who stood for LOVE, TRUTH, JUSTICE and RESPECT for HUMANITY. You may be seen as been worse than JUDAS who betrayed JESUS because you did exactly that to PROF AVOKE, who honoured you as a colleague PROF. I HOPE you remember you would return ONE DAY and for your DEEDs, you shall account before our CREATOR.

The day UEW was taken to court, was the day some UEW staff (including the Ag. VC) have sold their scruples to the plaintiff and his appendages because of their own parochial interests. Initially, the UEW staff who hitherto believe that the case is at the court are now fighting their own colleagues who were asked to step aside (2 of the interdicted officers stepped aside twice) by the UEW governing council because of their stomachs. The Ag. VC at a point on the Palm Sunday service, spoke and spew out half-truths and lies about the interdicted officers by shouting that “they stole money and the court asked them to step aside.” Is it really the case that some people have stolen money? Could this priest be good enough to give a single evidence of this claim? Is he now a court? Is the church now serving as a court too? This is SAD of the church you belong not to talk of your vocation. Why did the Supreme Court quash the ruling of the Winneba high court which was highly influenced and not based on law? I think the NAB really has a lot to do with the kind of Professors we have in Ghana. However, I blame the system for allowing this man to continue to misbehave. Get to the Cape Coast High Court and stop calling for Transfer of cases. If you have a case, it does not matter which court handles it. Fr, please most of the people in the church know what you are worth. They know the best department for you is yet to be created in UEW, Department of Multidisciplinary Studies. Can you tell the Congregation how you published to be promoted, how you defied university rules and how you planned a Coup d’état against a fine gentle man who was honest with you? That at least would have evidence to support, rather than the allegations you make in church against people you worked with.

The Ag. VC said in the tape said that he is not acting because of money. I want to ask the Ag. VC some questions. Rev. Afful-Broni, why did you take an amount of about 24, 000 Ghana Cedis for an allowance from the day you took office in an acting position up to February, 2018? What about the new cars you are buying for yourself? Hey, people are watching you and are getting to know you better each passing day. Your respect is going down in the school and beyond. Why did you take up the Ag VC position again after the end of February, 2018? Do you know why some people believe you anytime you throw out lies there? The answer is simple!! Your white cassock that you have made black. Rev. Afful-Broni also said at the service that if he is not even in that position, the interdicted officers would never return to UEW. My question to Rev. Afful-Broni is “so what?” Are you God? Do you appoint VCs and FOs? Rev. Afful-Broni, if you throw a ball against a wall… Let one assume without admitting that you are the Ag. VC of UEW. Will you be in that position for even more than 5 years? Your deeds as a catholic priest raise a lot of questions. Dear reader, I learned that because of some illegal things happening under the watch of Rev. Afful-Broni that’s why he does NOT want the interdicted officers back because the officers may expose him. Some of the illegal things include: wastages of UEW reserve fund, dubious payments (some even did not pass through audit), shielding fraud medical claims by some staff, paying coordinators allowance to undeserving staff (some with no roles), etc. It is even disheartening to hear some students saying “it is not necessary”, “is he preaching” and the likes in the recorded audio. Your dishonesty is being sold to the whole world...your status as a fake academic and one who has no area of speciality is being known by level-headed people in Ghana. I wonder which God/Christ you worship as a priest because your heart is so dark and choked with bitterness. Remember you said people were doing wrong things...what is the justification in your sitting there as AG VC after 28th February? To say you are the worst Catholic priest I have ever seen is indeed an understatement.

Rev. Afful-Broni told his congregants about GUSS which is a private pension scheme for senior members. If Rev. Afful-Broni was sound, he would not have spoken about GUSS to his congregants because I am sure about 95% of them have no idea of GUSS. In church, it was good to hearing him this time say that 130,000.00 Ghana Cedis was a loan (no more stolen) as earlier painted of a hardworking FO. I called a staff to do some checks for me at UEW and I would like to ask Rev. Afful-Broni whether he is aware that many staff have taken similar amounts as loans from GUSS? My checks also revealed that that over 6 million Ghana Cedis has been disbursed to staff as GUSSS loan and recently, I learned a non-GUSS member who is not even a senior member was granted a loan of 30,000 Ghana Cedis. Rev. Afful-Broni had the platform to himself in his church and went ahead to talk about GUSS projects. Upon checks at UEW, it is miserable the so-called Rev Fr Prof doesn’t know the difference between a loan of 50million US Dollars and a contract sum of 47million Ghana Cedis. Can somebody tell him that the loan of 50million US Dollars is over 220million Ghana Cedis. He needs tutelage. On the same platform, he said only two people sign the GUSS project. Further checks revealed that the Projects were approved by the GUSSS Board. So if not because of mischief, why will Rev. Afful-Broni say that the projects were approved by only two people? And should that be a SERMON in the church? Of course NO, but he is being haunted and using all strategies to change peoples’ thinking about him.

Acting VC, let your works speak for themselves and stop the propaganda yourself. You can let your obstinate dude, Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of a madcap peasant farmer) do the propaganda for you. In a recent article by one of your management gangs, Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of a whacky peasant farmer) titled “The Grace To Grass Interdicted Vice Chancellor (VC) Of The University Of Education, Winneba (UEW), Now A 'Student Activist'”, he painted a picture that shows UEW is now a heaven as you have been doing any time you have an opportunity in church or at a forum. Rev. Afful-Broni, is UEW running a deficit budget this year? This and other questions or revelations you need to be addressing and stop the shouting and insults like a mad man. Before you took over through non-orthodox means, UEW has always run a surplus budget. Tell the current government that is supporting you the current affairs of UEW finances. Dear reader, do not be surprised if UEW join UG in delaying salaries for her staff because of the monies that have gone down the drain from July 14, 2017 to the ranting Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018. Since Rev. Afful-Broni took over, salaries have not been paid perfunctory. The apocalypse of UEW is nearing and I am not a doomsayer but a concerned alumnus. Your work has been intimidation, victimization, reward for mediocrity (in the form of undeserving promotions and appointments), misuse of resources of the university, and above all, destroying the hard-earned reputation of the University.

Rev. Afful-Broni, I am sure you know that where you are occupying is through cruel means and that is why even students can see you are growing lean as one student said in the audio “charley, you no see say father dey grow lean. His head just dey top.” I would end this piece by reminding you of a great quote by Toba Beta which says that Betrayal is common for men with no conscience. Put your head on your pillow and reflect on your vows as a priest and where you have found yourself now... you would know you have lost it all. Rev. Afful-Broni, I WISH YOU WELL!!!

Victor K. Owusu (An Alumnus of UEW)

[email protected]