Why the NPP fear John Dramani Mahama as a person than NDC as a party

Fellow Ghanaians , have any of you active/passive social medialites, ever wondered why after 8yrs in power the NPP and its communication team seem so terrified of former president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama ??? And why the sheer mention of his name sends them all into panic state ??? Well the revelations to what has become their nemesis is the fact that within the internal corridors of the NPP party , John Mahama is undoubtedly highly respected for his courage and resilience to have withstood their onslaught before the 2016 elections , and the fact they (the NPP) also found out that the NDC administration at the time did NOT take Ghanaians for a ride like they have .

Today when you scout through Twitter now X , you would find sorrowful reruns of fake Guinea Foul Soap series , fake airplane series , fake Dubai hotel reruns etc etc for people who have been in power for 8yrs and still thinking Ghanaians today are the same as they were in 2916 , and this will be the blunder that the NPP will awaken to come December 7th 2024.

The NPP communicators can’t seem to find anything tangible that they have done for the people of ghana , therefore tooting the same old lies with the hope that the internet Savvy Ghanaian today would be gullible as they seem in 2016 , is what would bring this NPP government down to its knees in this years elections.

The “It is Possible” team can’t seem to find any achievements to use as the basis of why Ghanaians should give them the mandate for a third term and as a result of this , the move to reload all the fake news and lies becomes their only option . What a sad reality for the “we have the men” campers . The fake train accident , planted to kill the minds of Ghanaians so that , the much talked about train , will not be put to use for the Ghanaian public because it was all but a publicity stunt for their communication team to use on the masses they seem to have classified as SEMI LITERATES, who in their view would be able to vote for them should they buy into the lies these communicators float around.

The NPP swallowed a bitter pill 💊 in Assin North last year (2023) , and any even poisonous pill in Ejisu by elections , where they saw their numbers dwindle, making their national and regional chairmen/women all fall sick overnight , because even with all the Party stalwarts trooping to Ejisu , voter turnout and the divisions within has all given clear signals to the NPP that all is indeed not well , and that their failure to connect with the average Ghanaian over the past 8yrs is going to cost them a great deal .

InfoAnalytics would surely be tapping on their own shoulders today because their predictions have clearly exhibited itself in the results of the Ejisu by-elections . The numbers given by the NPP team to the EC , (this is because even before EC made any declaration, the NPP was rooting provisional results that denied the Independent candidate a win) , showed that the Alan Kyeremanteng camp and that of the independent candidate has really dealt a bad and heavy blow to the gains of the NPP in Ejisu. Ghanaians from all works of life that watched the proceedings of the Ejisu election from various media outlets, could clearly see all the discrepancies, the money washing tactics of a party that has totally failed its followers and the people of Ghana as whole . The NPP leadership, shameless as they have exhibited themselves to Ghanaians and the world at large through their insensitive utterances which doesn’t seem to have any regard for country , will go down in history as the worse Government the Republic of Ghana has ever had since independence.

Finally, the deafening sounds within the corridors of public opinion is beginning to chime worrisome noises about the hidden agendas of the NPP party, with one most significant narrative, which goes to say that the reason why the Vice President Mamoudu Bawumia has not been able to pick a vice or running mate , is because plans are far underway to create an in-house coup d’etat , which would have some NPP members within the Security forces of the land state an uprising that would make it impossible for elections to be conducted and that by default would have the same NPP people continue to govern the country . This narrative is what some say has been crafted in Bawumia’s “It is Possible “ slogan . Now whether or not this narrative would come into fruition would depend on how vigilant the opposition party and other civil organisations would react in the coming few months . Intel reaching members of the international community in Ghana some say it’s also the reason why some multinational companies are folding up and abandoning the Ghana ship .

Fellow Ghanaians, let us all begin the process of being true to the facts of our realities as Ghanaians , and that any politician that refuses to at least acknowledge the fact that we are intelligent enough to be told the truth , and chooses to continue with the old mantra of lies would NOT get our vote. For Ghana to heal , we must demand our right to the truths of our realities , and any Political Party spokesperson who chooses to take us for fools , would only alienate us all from voting for that party, and that’s patriotic right as a people .

Long live GHANA 🇬🇭

A Dodoo

Chairperson Diaspora Development Network /Social Commentator