The Man In Front

Among Ghana’s 2024 Presidential candidates is one man who has played a dominant role in all matters political and economic both in his native Ghana and on the African continent as a whole. ALAN JOHN KWADWO KYEREMATEN

Alan’s record of achievements is phenomenal. Through his EMPRETEC and ENTERPRISE AFRICA initiatives, he created many multi-billion dollar businesses in Ghana and across 13 other African countries. Alan Kyerematen is one sure source of opinion for the WORLD TRADE ORGANISATION (WTO) and the UNITED NATIONS in times of crises or crucial decisions. It was Alan who was chosen by Britain to steer newly-independent Zimbabwe through the faltering steps of economic development and trade.

Under President Kufour, Alan crafted a set of initiatives: INDUSTRIAL STARCH, OIL PALM, SALT and GARMENTS FOR EXPORTS. Through these, he was able to create the so-called:

GHANA’S GOLDEN AGE OF BUSINESS

This was an era of a booming economy and flourishing businesses. Through this, Alan was able to rescue Ghana from the IMF programme it was under. Banks were chasing businesses to come for low-interest loans. Exchange rates were low and inflation was in single digits.

The story of Ghana becoming an oil-producing country traces its roots to the discussions started by Alan Kyerematen (as Ghana’s Ambassador to USA) with COSMOS. The resultant prospecting by COSMOS led to the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in Ghana.

Other notable achievements include: AGOA, FRIDAY WEAR, ONE DISTRICT ONE FACTORY, TEMA PORT EXTENSION and others. Alan Kyerematen drew the policy that resulted in 5 automobile companies setting up in Ghana, thus creating employment and boosting Government revenues.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of Alan Kyerematen is the creation of a single market for the whole continent of Africa: the AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA (AfCFTA). This well and truly sets him apart as the greatest African. Not even Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah could achieve such a continent-wide feat. Arguably Alan, with his incomparable vision, is fit for President of Africa.

Alan steps forward once more, ready to serve his Motherland (Ghana) at the highest office. He is ready once more to rescue his country from the clutches of the IMF. In his hand is a comprehensive and future-proof plan:

THE GRAT TRANSFORMATIONAL PLAN (GTP)

This 15-point plan is designed to address all aspects of nation building geared towards sustainable development and irreversible prosperity.

ALAN’S CHARACTER

What makes Alan Kyerematen particularly trustworthy (apart from his record of achievements) is his impeccable integrity. Alan Kyerematen is one politician who has never, repeat never, been involved in any corruption scandal in any way shape or form. The fact that he has openly asserted “I HAVE NEVER BEEN CORRUPT” has endeared him to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians who are simply fed up with runaway corruption and are looking for a principled leader to root it out of society.

ALAN KYEREMATEN IS WELL AND TRULY DESERVING OF THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE.

ALAN IS THE OBVIOUS CHOICE FOR PRESIDENT OF GHANA