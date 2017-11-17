Bronx, NY - On Saturday, November 11th, 2017, the 7th Annual 3G Awards Gala which happened in New York was very successful and inspiring. It featured high powered personalities, community leaders and celebrities.
Spotlight - The 7th Annual 3G Awards in New York
Bronx, NY - On Saturday, November 11th, 2017, the 7th Annual 3G Awards Gala which happened in New York was very successful and inspiring. It featured high powered personalities, community leaders and celebrities.
Present were; Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, Professor Emeritus Samuel Amoako, The Consul Gneral, Hon. Ben.Quantson, Former Consul General, Counsellor George Lutterodt and Irene Logan.
The Founder and CEO of the Annual 3G Awards; Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN extended his heartfelt gratitude to sponsors and everyone present for their immense support.
Opening prayer by Rev. Dr. Nana Owusu Prempeh. There were subsequent remarks by; Kwabena Manu, Editor in Chief; 3G Magazine who represented the Board of Directors. The Chairperson was; Fred Ansong Dwamena, Executive Secretary General, NCOGA.
Music was provided by DJ Prekese, Live Performance by The Majestic Band. irene Logan shook New York with her dynamic voice. C Burn and Clem Biney also Performed.
MCs; Bernard Aduse Poku and Kwaku Owiredu Sarpong aka Ageorgia.
Red Carpet By Lucy Asare aka Queen and Catherine Cudjoe aka Keymama
Producers; Nana NYC, Minnel Essien and Grace Imo
Banquet Hall Decor and Red Carpet by Heavenly JIC
Magazine Designed by Henry Ayensu, Cr8ive House and Published by 3G Media
Major Sponsors; First Family Home Care, Investigroup; May Jay Property Management and Samuel Obeng.
Honorees Present were;
Lifetime Achievement Award;
Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Vivienne Achor
Community Excellence Award
Ike Donkor
Mary Edusei
Francis Akrofi
3G Publisher's Choice Award
Emmanuel Kusi Mensah
Kwame Jesse
Counsellor George Lutterdt
Global Humanitarian Award
Prophet Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh
Rev. Beatrice Aboagye
Irene Logan
Honorees Not Present;
Willie & Mike; Humanitarian, Pat Thomas; Lifetime Achievement; Dr. Thomas Mensah; Lifetime Achievement.
Source: www.3gmediaonline.com