Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
4 Helpful Ways to Travel With a Wi-Fi Only iPad
Traveling with a Wi-Fi only iPad can be challenging, however there are a few ways to make the best of the circumstance and make it a bit easier. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 helpful ways to travel with a Wi-Fi only iPad.
Get a Mobile Hotspot
If you have a Wi-Fi only iPad, it’s best to work on purchasing a mobile hotspot to go along with it so you can always have access to the internet as often as you need. When buying a mobile hotspot, be sure to get one with a wide coverage that is likely to work in all or most of the places you’ll be traveling to.
Download Offline Areas for Google Maps
If you’re traveling to an unfamiliar area and plan to use your Wi-Fi only iPad as a city guide, it’s best if you download the area you will need from Google Map so you can view it offline. This is done in case you are not able to get Wi-Fi access to browse Google Maps when you need to, or in the event that your mobile hotspot (if you have one) has a poor connection and disappoints.
Tethering
This is similar to having a mobile hotspot, but this turns your smartphone into a hotspot instead, by feeding on your cellular data. However, the downside to this is that, because the Internet connection is being shared with your smartphone, you’re likely to experience a slower connection overall. Your cellular data is also likely to be exhausted much sooner because of the shared connection.
Turn Off Your Wi-Fi When Not in Use
Constantly searching for a Wi-Fi signal can drain the battery of your iPad much faster. If you intend to use the iPad later on, it is best to turn the Wi-Fi off when it’s not in use.
