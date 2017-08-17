TOP STORIES
To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
“Balls In Danger”: You Can Survive Metastatic Prostate Cancer II
Let me say that the high doses of ionizing radiation emitted by cancer screening devices, such as Computed Tomography (CT) and mammography, etc., have actually contributed to the incidence of various types of cancers. Cancers associated with such radiation exposure include leukemia, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and skin cancer.
In a Canadian study, researchers looked at the behavior of small kidney cancers (renal-cell carcinomas) which are among the cancers that are reported to regress occasionally, even when far advanced. The double blind control study, led by Dr. Martin Gleave, Department of Urologic Sciences at Vancouver General Hospital [N Engl J Med 1998; 338:1265-1271, April 30, 1998], compared an immunomodulating drug treatment, interferon gamma-1b, with a placebo in people with kidney cancer that had spread throughout their bodies.
Despite the lack of placebo-controlled trials, interleukin-2 and interferon have become the central component of most immunotherapeutic strategies for metastatic renal-cell carcinoma. The new study was supposed to show that these immunomodulators could control or reverse these kidney cancers, which are very resistant to chemotherapy.
Six percent of subjects in both groups had tumors that shrank or remained stable, which led the researchers to conclude that the treatment did not improve outcomes. The big question is, does treating cancer have any significant effect on clearing up cancers, or is it up to the body to determine that? At least in this study, the 6 percent of participants who benefited somewhat showed that whether they received medical treatment or not made no difference, except that those in the placebo group lived on average 3.5 months longer than those who received the drug treatment.
Dr. Gleave says that these days more patients are having ultrasound or CT scans for other reasons and learning that there is a small lump on one of their kidneys. In the United States, the accepted practice is to surgically remove those tumors. But, based on his findings, he asks, "Is that always necessary?"
According to the NY Times piece, Dr. Gleave's university is now participating in a countrywide study of people with small kidney tumors, asking what happens when those tumors are routinely examined, with scans, to see if they grow. Apparently, about 80 percent do not change or actually regress over the next three years.
The conclusion I draw from this important piece of research is that we are shouting up the wrong tree if we believe we can outsmart the body. The body regresses or stops the growth of a tumor when it deems it necessary, not otherwise. If we poison, burn or cut out a tumor, the body may need to grow another one in order to continue or complete its healing activity.
The main mistake in the medical cancer theory lies in the assumption that cancer needs to be restrained in order to save a cancer patient's life. Until recently, nearly all scientists shared the opinion that unless a cancer is treated and stopped, it is destined to grow, spread and eventually kill the person. This is obviously not the case. Millions of people live with all kinds of cancer without a problem, and even without being aware of it, according to the work of Dr. Tlsty and many other top scientists.
The truth is, relatively few cancers actually become 'terminal.' A vast number of cancers clearly remain undiagnosed and are not found until autopsy.
Usually, these people don't die from cancer, but from something else, such as an accident. They don't even have symptoms that could prompt the doctor to prescribe any of the standard cancer-detecting tests. Doesn't it astonish you that 30 - 40 times as many cases of thyroid, pancreatic and prostate cancers are found in autopsy than are detected by doctors? So is cancer really the dangerous disease we were being told it is?
In 1993, the British medical journal Lancet published a study that showed early screening often leads to unnecessary treatment. The reason for that? For example, although 33 percent of autopsies in men reveal prostate cancer, only about 1 percent dies from it.
After age 75, half of males may have prostate cancer, but mortality rates only range from 0.1-2.4 percent. More specifically, the overall 5-year relative prostate cancer survival rate for 1995-2002 was 99 percent. The 5-year relative prostate cancer survival rates by race were 99.9 percent for white men and 97.6 percent for black men, regardless whether they had few or no signs or symptoms of prostate cancer, were free of disease, or had treatment.
New government recommendations in the US (as of August 2008) call for oncologists to no longer treat men with prostate cancer past the age of 75 years because the treatments do more harm than good and offer no advantages over no treatment at all.
It must be noted that these low mortality rates especially apply to those who have neither been diagnosed with cancer nor received any treatment for cancer. Since according the government's own admission, mortality rates increase when cancers are being treated, it evidently shows what does the killing.
Once diagnosed and treated, the vast majority of cancers are never given a chance to disappear on their own. They are promptly targeted with an arsenal of deadly weapons such as chemotherapy drugs, radiation, and the surgical knife. Dormant tumors that would never really cause any harm to the body, may instead be aroused into powerful defensive reactions and become aggressive, not unlike relatively harmless bacteria that turn into dangerous super-bugs when attacked by antibiotic medication. It makes absolutely no sense that at a time you need to strengthen the body's most important healing system, the 'immune system,' you would subject yourself to radical treatments that actually weaken or destroy the immune system.
The problem with cancer patients today is that, terrified by the diagnosis, they submit their bodies to these cutting/burning/poisoning procedures that, more likely than not, will lead them more rapidly to the day of reckoning. The final sentencing may sound like this: "We have to tell you with our deepest regret that there is nothing more that can be done to help you."
The most important question a cancer patient may need to ask is not, "How advanced or dangerous is my cancer?" but, "What am I doing or not doing that puts my body into a situation of having to fight for its life?" Why do some people go through cancer as if it were the flu? Are they just lucky, or is there a mechanism at work that heals them and restores their health? On the contrary, what is the hidden element that prevents the body from healing cancer naturally, that makes cancer so dangerous, if indeed it is dangerous at all?
The answers to all these interrogations lie with the person who has the cancer, and does not depend on the degree of a particular cancer's 'viciousness' or the advanced stage to which it appears to have progressed. Do you believe that cancer is a disease? You will most likely answer, "Yes," given the 'informed' opinion that the medical industry and mass media have fed to the masses for many decades. Yet, the more important but rarely asked question remains, "Why do you think cancer is a disease?"You may answer, "Because I know cancer kills people every day." I would then question you further, "How do you know that it is the cancer that kills people?" You would probably argue that many people who have cancer die, so obviously it must be the cancer that kills them. Besides, you may reason, all the expert doctors tell us so.
Let me ask you another question, a rather strange one: "How do you know for sure that you are the daughter/son of your father and not of another man?" Is it because your mother told you so? What makes you think that your mother told you the truth? Probably because you believe her; and you have no reason not to. After all, she is your mother, and mothers do not lie about these things. Or do they? Unless you have your father do a paternity DNA test, or you look like him, you will never really know with absolute certainty that the person you believe to be your father is, in fact, your father. Nevertheless, your subjective belief has turned into something that you 'know' to be an irrefutable truth.
Although no scientific proof exists to show that cancer is a disease (versus a healing process), most people will insist that it is a disease because this is what they have been told to believe. Yet this belief is only hearsay based on other people's opinions. Finally, the infallible doctrine that cancer is a disease can be traced to some doctors who expressed their subjective feelings or beliefs about what they had observed and published them in some review articles or medical reports. Other doctors agreed with their opinion, and before long, it became a 'well-established fact' that cancer is a dangerous disease that somehow gets hold of people in order to kill them. However, the truth of the matter may actually be quite different and more rational and scientific than that.
Metastatic prostate cancer symptoms mean that the cancer has spread beyond the prostatic capsule. Normally the prostate will contain cancer for years and decades, such that most men will die of something else other than prostate cancer. That is why sometimes NOT doing a biopsy is also very important and you may ask why? Because a needle biopsy test can easily cause the cancer to spread beyond the protective barrier of the prostate capsule itself.
For doctors, this is not an issue because the biopsy cannot be faulted because, in their minds, that is the only way to confirm the cancer. Even if that causes the cancer to spread!
So if you have prostate cancer, do not rush into radical treatment but seek for the right information first and make your informed decision.
Doctors only know what they have been trained to do.
What you must do:
If you know that you have prostate cancer, or are experiencing metastatic prostate cancer symptoms, or are actually getting such news, the first thing to do is to take a deep breath and slow your heart rate down to get calm. Now is the time to assess where you are and to look at the decisions ahead of you.
Relax even more. Meditate if you will but realize this: Cancer is Not a Disease, but a healthy sign that your body is doing something to protect you by containing the cancer cells in an area so that it does not spread fast into the vital organs and body systems, even in this more extreme case. This is the book written by Andreas Moritz on Cancer Is Not A Disease - It's A Survival Mechanism, and it is worth reading. Previously I doubted him by now after extensive research I realized so. He explained the root causes and how to eliminate them for good.
Nobody can deny that the occurrences of cancer are happening to more and more people. It seems every time we run into someone and get the latest news, there is a story of someone with cancer. Moritz pointed out that with the exception of the past 40–50 years in industrialized countries, cancer has been extremely rare. What has so drastically changed?
We keep hearing stories that damaged or faulty genes are to blame. Moritz denies that these genes are killing anyone. It’s not cancer that kills the person, it’s not the tumor that kills the person . . . what kills are the multitude of reasons that cause cell mutation and tumor growth in the first place. These are the root causes.
Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu: PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article