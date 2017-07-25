TOP STORIES
Let's Restore Christendom To Former Glory—Prof. Dr. Asiamah
Bankyease (W/R),July 22,GNA-The Director of the Takoradi Bible College(TBC),Prof. Dr.Owusu Asiamah, on Saturday entreated leaders of the flock to revive the evangelical fervour that characterized the early church and restore Christendom to its former glory.
He, therefore, charged men of God to lead the crusade to expose and correct any form of adulteration in Biblical doctrines.
Prof.Dr..Asiamah who is also the Founder of the College,made the call at the maiden graduation ceremony of the Takoradi Bible College at Bankyease in the Western Region.
In all,27 men who had undergone a-three-year diploma intensive programme in 34 courses and scored 80% and above,with two 2 distinctions,were presented with certificates to commence work in the various churches.
The overall best student who also had distinction, was Mr.Dominic Akesseh received a cheque for GHC1,500, for being the best academic and most disciplined student.
Prof.Dr.Asiamah urged the graduands to be steadfast in the word of God and fight against the kingdom of satan.
He used the occasion to express his heartfelt gratitude to the Takoradi Central Church of Church for supporting the graduands to enjoy free tuition during their course and urged the church to assist to train preachers to advance the great commission.
Prof.Dr.Asiamah reminded them that at a time many charlatans had invaded Christendom,it behooves the preacher men to stand out and eschew all forms of unrighteousness and ungodliness and restore sanity in Christendom.
He appealed to them to keep the doctrines of the church in purity and sanctity to edify the body of Jesus Christ.
"As you go out there to preach,do not sacrifice the mission of the church on the altar of greed,avarice and self-centredness which have engulfed the christian community but help to weed out the false prophets",he admonished.
Prof.Dr.Asiamah advised the graduands not to sow dissenting views among their brethren but work harmoniously with other leaders of the flock.
An Elder at the Ojai Church of Christ in California,who was the Guest Speaker,Mr.Jim Short, charged the graduands to preach the word of God to the world and asked the church especially women,to provide material support to them to advance the kingdom of God.
He also asked the church to pray for ministers of the gospel and urged Christians to search for the truth as a hidden treasure.
Mr.Short it was their bounden duty as ministers of the gospel to preach to transform lives by helping the world to thread on the path of righteousness and holiness.
He asked men of God to to be faithful and serve their congregation and proclaim the truth in all circumstances.
A preacher man at the Adakope Church of Christ who was the Guest of Honour,Mr.Godson Tetteh Dayi asked the graduands to preach the wisdom of God but not the wisdom of men.
He reminded them that "all faithful preachers are seen according to their life style,teachings and encouragement given to their congregation".
Mr.Dayi exhorted the ministers to do away with fear and fill their heart with love and preach sound doctrines to their congregation.
The Prefect of the College,Mr.John Mensah said they have been well-equipped from the intensive training at the school and outreach preaching to serve in the Lord's vineyard.
He said their doors were open to all churches that were ready to absorb them to offer ministerial service on permanent basis to help expand God's kingdom.
Mr.Mensah appealed to authorities at the college to integrate Sign and French language into the curriculum and assign lecturers to students to facilitate their practical ministries.
