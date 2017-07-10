modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Unemployed remanded for robbery

GNA
20 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, July 10, GNA - Jonathan Adjetey Adjei, unemployed on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on the charge of robbery.

Jonathan was said to have robbed one Olivia Konney of her lady's hand bag containing one Itel mobile phone worth GH¢190.00, one rock mobile phone worth Gh¢350.00, an Infinix mobile phone worth GH¢430.00 and an amount of GH¢17.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery, and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on July 25.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that, the complainant Olivia is also unemployed and both resides at Teshie.

He said on February 19, at about 0200 hours whilst the complainant was returning from town, she met Johnathan and two other persons by the road side to her residence.

The prosecution said Johnathan forcibly took her hand bag containing the above listed items.

On June 14, the accused person was arrested on a report of a similar incident at Teshie Police Station where the complainant identified him as the one who robbed her together with the accomplices now at large.

He told the court that, Johnathan in his caution statement denied the offence

GNA

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

EC Finance Director Receives Death Threats Over Missing GHC480,000

4 hours ago

Stop Maltreating Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo Tells Qatar

4 hours ago

quot-img-1There are days when the umimportant becomes important.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line