TOP STORIES
There are days when the umimportant becomes important.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Unemployed remanded for robbery
Accra, July 10, GNA - Jonathan Adjetey Adjei, unemployed on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on the charge of robbery.
Jonathan was said to have robbed one Olivia Konney of her lady's hand bag containing one Itel mobile phone worth GH¢190.00, one rock mobile phone worth Gh¢350.00, an Infinix mobile phone worth GH¢430.00 and an amount of GH¢17.00.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery, and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on July 25.
Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that, the complainant Olivia is also unemployed and both resides at Teshie.
He said on February 19, at about 0200 hours whilst the complainant was returning from town, she met Johnathan and two other persons by the road side to her residence.
The prosecution said Johnathan forcibly took her hand bag containing the above listed items.
On June 14, the accused person was arrested on a report of a similar incident at Teshie Police Station where the complainant identified him as the one who robbed her together with the accomplices now at large.
He told the court that, Johnathan in his caution statement denied the offence
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News