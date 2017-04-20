TOP STORIES
Sunyani: NPP Machomen Heckle Journalists At Press Conference
Some Machomen believed to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party have stormed a press conference at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region and ordered journalists to delete recordings of the program from their recording machines.
The press conference was being organised by the Brong Ahafo regional youth wing of the elephant family to register their displeasure at the appointment of Michael Osei Boateng as the regional coordinator of the Youth Employment Agency by the President .
According to sources, the heavily built men who claimed they were sent by the regional office of the party said they were sent to disrupt the program because it was not sanctioned by the party’s regional executives.
No arrest has yet been made in the attack as the machomen had left before the Police arrived at the scene.
The development comes on the back of the national discussion regarding the impunity being showcased by vigilante group associated with the ruling party.
Currently 13 members of a pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force are facing trial for allegedly attacking the Ashanti regional security coordinator.
