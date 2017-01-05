New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Feature Article | 5 January 2017 08:26 CET

Language Agenda:Morphological Analysis of "Consult"

Introduction
Arguably, "consult" is among the active vocabulary of many users of English Language. It is for this reason that LANGUAGE AGENDA decides to analyze the word morphologically. The aim is to throw more light on the meaning and usage of the word.

"Consult" as Free Morpheme
The verb "Consult" is a free morpheme. A morpheme is the smallest meaningful unit of construction in (the grammar of) a language. Broadly classified, morphemes are FREE and BOUND. A free morpheme can stand alone and be meaningful grammatically and semantically. Grammatically, "consult" carries the meaning of a verb. Semantically, it refers to seeking information or advice from a person or any source of expertise on a particular subject. Another meaning of "Consult" is to discuss with a person before taking a decision.

Related Bound Morphemes
A bound morpheme is the one that cannot be meaningful when it stands alone. As the name suggests, a bound morpheme depends on a free morpheme for meaning. When a bound morpheme joins a free morpheme, the bound morpheme carries a grammatical meaning only. In other words, it indicates only the grammatical concerns of word classes or lexical categories. Let us consider the following illustrative bound morphemes related to "consult":

er
● Consult + er = Consulter. (Here the meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to a noun as a person who CONSULTS).

ant
● Consult + ant = Consultant. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to a noun as a person or source that is CONSULTED).

ation
● Consult + ation = Consultation. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" as a verb to another noun as the act of CONSULTING).

ancy
● Consult + ancy = Consultancy. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to another noun).

atory
● Consult + atory = Consultatory. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to an adjective).

ative
● Consult + ative = Consultative. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to another adjective ).

ing
● Consult + ing = Consulting. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb as infinitive to another verb as present continous).

Let us see illustrative sentences using some of the above bound morphemes:

● er: Wunintira is a known CONSULTER on almost all issues.

● ant: Azinpaga is a language CONSULTANT.
● ation: We need to consider a wider CONSULTATION before we take a decision on the request by Dawuni.

Conclusion
Colleague learner, you may be using all these bound morphemes related to "consult" correctly. Now that you have identified their morphological bases, you may maximize your understanding and usage of the free and bound morphemes under review. Besides, you could relate the bound morphemes to a number of words subject to morphological gymnastics. This could enrich your stock of words, enhance your diction, and beautify your construction.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.
Dedication
To the pretty wife of mine, Teacher Faiza Mohammed, and all teachers including myself. Hahahaahaah!

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (26 Articles)
05-01-2017  Language Agenda:morphological Analysis Of "consult"30-12-2016  "body Politic": Grammar And Semantics29-12-2016  In Jesus Name: Correct Or Wrong?16-12-2016  Politicization Of Lawlessness27-11-2016  Language Agenda: elusive TautologyMore...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Feature Article

It is in the knowledge of the genuine conditions of our lives that we must draw our strength to live and our reasons for living.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img