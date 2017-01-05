Introduction

Arguably, "consult" is among the active vocabulary of many users of English Language. It is for this reason that LANGUAGE AGENDA decides to analyze the word morphologically. The aim is to throw more light on the meaning and usage of the word.

"Consult" as Free Morpheme

The verb "Consult" is a free morpheme. A morpheme is the smallest meaningful unit of construction in (the grammar of) a language. Broadly classified, morphemes are FREE and BOUND. A free morpheme can stand alone and be meaningful grammatically and semantically. Grammatically, "consult" carries the meaning of a verb. Semantically, it refers to seeking information or advice from a person or any source of expertise on a particular subject. Another meaning of "Consult" is to discuss with a person before taking a decision.

Related Bound Morphemes

A bound morpheme is the one that cannot be meaningful when it stands alone. As the name suggests, a bound morpheme depends on a free morpheme for meaning. When a bound morpheme joins a free morpheme, the bound morpheme carries a grammatical meaning only. In other words, it indicates only the grammatical concerns of word classes or lexical categories. Let us consider the following illustrative bound morphemes related to "consult":

er

● Consult + er = Consulter. (Here the meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to a noun as a person who CONSULTS).

ant

● Consult + ant = Consultant. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to a noun as a person or source that is CONSULTED).

ation

● Consult + ation = Consultation. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" as a verb to another noun as the act of CONSULTING).

ancy

● Consult + ancy = Consultancy. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to another noun).

atory

● Consult + atory = Consultatory. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to an adjective).

ative

● Consult + ative = Consultative. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb to another adjective ).

ing

● Consult + ing = Consulting. (The meaning of the bound morpheme is that it changes "consult" from a verb as infinitive to another verb as present continous).

Let us see illustrative sentences using some of the above bound morphemes:

● er: Wunintira is a known CONSULTER on almost all issues.

● ant: Azinpaga is a language CONSULTANT.

● ation: We need to consider a wider CONSULTATION before we take a decision on the request by Dawuni.

Conclusion

Colleague learner, you may be using all these bound morphemes related to "consult" correctly. Now that you have identified their morphological bases, you may maximize your understanding and usage of the free and bound morphemes under review. Besides, you could relate the bound morphemes to a number of words subject to morphological gymnastics. This could enrich your stock of words, enhance your diction, and beautify your construction.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Dedication

To the pretty wife of mine, Teacher Faiza Mohammed, and all teachers including myself. Hahahaahaah!