Major science highlights in 2016

Drought hits Dedeso Commnunities

Dedeso (E/R), Jan. 26, GNA - Chief Madjitey of Dedeso in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, has said communities along the Volta Lake in the Dedesawirako area have experienced a long period without rain.

He said the area was suitable for the cultivation of grains, and vegetables but for over eight months the farming communities have had no rain.

'As a result of the severe drought that has hit the area, large hectares of maize had gone waste', he said, adding that, a farmer who cultivated 12 hectares of maize, harvested only two bags of maize from his farm.

Ho Municipal Health Directorate achieves positive results

Ho, Jan. 28, GNA - The Ho Municipal Health Directorate has made significant successes in public health delivery in 2015.

The period saw a steady decline in maternal deaths from three in 2013, two in 2014 down to one in 2015. On the referred cases to the Regional Hospital, total deaths reduced from 19 in 2013; 12 in 2014; and 8 in 2015.

Geoex to conduct 2D seismic survey offshore Ghana

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Geoex International, in conjunction with Ghana Geophysical Company and other partners, have signed an agreement with Petroleum Commission- the State's regulatory body and concessionaire, to acquire 6,000 km of regional multi-client 2D seismic data offshore Ghana.

Mr Robertson Safi, Managing Director of Ghana Geophysical Company Limited, said in a statement issued in Accra at the weekend and copied to Ghana News Agency that the African equatorial transform margin, has proven to be an exciting exploration province over the last decade with the Upper Cretaceous deep water fan play in Ghana, so far proving the most successful part of the system.

African Indian Ocean Satellite Network (AFISNET) meeting opens

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - The 23rd African Indian Ocean Satellite Network (AFISNET) Management Committee meeting has opened in Accra.

The five-day meeting is being attended by delegates from countries, including Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

Ghana launches Minerals and Mining policy

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The country's Minerals and Mining Policy developed to ensure that mining contributes to the structural transformation of the economy was launched in Accra by Nii Osah Mills, Minister of Lands, and Natural Resources.

The policy sought to link mining with other sectors to catalyse sustainable development, optimize revenue for mineral collection, generate skilled manpower as well as create demand for local goods and services.

Ghana likely to suffer shortage of natural water - Minister

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA- Natural supply of water is at risk of depletion if measures are not taken early to arrest the growing rate of the reduction caused by natural and human factors, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Mensah, Minister of Water Resources has warned.

Some factors responsible for the reduction are catchment degradation due to farming along water banks, climate change and seasonal variability and increasing population growth and urbanisation.

Ghana commended for the peaceful application of nuclear science

Accra, Mar. 19, GNA - Mr Yukiya Amano, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed his satisfaction at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission's (GAEC) numerous achievements in the peaceful application of nuclear science for national development.

Mr Amano, who is on a working visit to the country, said he was impressed by Ghana's performance so far in her application of nuclear science in solving major health, agricultural and educational challenges.

USAID donates vehicles, equipment to agricultural research institute

Tamale, March 31, GNA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday presented three Toyota Hilux pickup vehicles and 41 desktop computers to the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) at Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The vehicles and office equipment were donated to improve the effectiveness of SARI's agricultural research efforts in northern Ghana and to ensure smallholder farmers' access to quality seeds and technologies.

Orange-fleshed potato to boost households incomes

Bolgatanga, April 28, GNA - West Africa are working towards the promotion of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potatoes (OFSP) in the Sub-region as a food security and livelihood commodity.

The countries - Ghana, Nigeria and Burkina Faso - are currently developing the project, 'Jumpstarting OFSP in West Africa through diversified markets' to promote sustainable and inclusive market-driven approaches for the commodity in the Sub-region.

Coalition advocates adequate budgetary allocation for MoFA

Abesim (B/A), May 03, GNA - The Ghana Trade and Livelihood Coalition, a civil society organisation on Monday advocated for an increase in the annual budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to enable it to perform the mandate of ensuring national food security.

It observed that though the government was making frantic efforts to revamp the agriculture sector and make it a driver of the socio-economic development, MoFA's annual budget that ranged between 0.94 per cent and 1.77 percent of the total national budget estimate was woefully inadequate

Govt to set-up committee to manage cyber security information sharing

Accra, May 31, GNA - The Ministry of Communications will soon set up a multi-stakeholder steering committee with private and public co-chairs to efficiently manage the sharing of information on the Ghana Cyber Security Information platform (GCISXP).

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Communications explained that the project is to increase public private partnership in improving the nation's cyber security.

Fruit flies invade farms in Volta Region

Liati (V/R), June 28, GNA - Fruit flies have invaded high value horticultural crop farms across the Volta Region.

The greatly affected districts are Afadjato South, Kadjebi, Jasikan, South Tongu, North Tongu, Ketu North, Ketu South and Akatsi South.

AGRA announces $ 867,788 grants to boost agriculture

Accra, July 26, GNA - The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has announced an $ 867,788 grant to Esoko Ghana for the implementation of MasterCard Foundation project to boost agro input supply for smallholder farmers.

The 36-month project is expected to support the deployment of an innovative technology solution called: 'Fasiba,' which aimed at helping more than 80,000 smallholder farmers to overcome challenges associated with access to affordable and quality inputs to increase productivity and incomes.

EPA distributes 100,000 assorted tree seedlings

Bolgatanga, July 28, GNA - The Upper East Regional Directorate of the Environmental Protection Agency, has begun the distribution of 100,000 assorted tree seedlings to traditional councils and schools in the Region.

The seedlings included Mahogany, Moringa, Albizia, Grilicidia, Sepium, Cassia Papao, Cashew, rosewood among others.

WACCI to release three new varieties of maize

Accra, Aug 27, GNA - The West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) of the University of Ghana will release at least three new high yielding varieties of maize to help boost production in West Africa.

The three new varieties coded - WACCI-M-1210, WACC-M-1205 and WACCI-M-1218 had been tried in Legon and Wenchi and would be scaled-up for delivery to farmers once the National Variety Release Committee approves of their release.

Fishmongers call for the enforcement of fishing laws

Agona-Nkwanta (W/R), Aug. 30, GNA - Fishmongers in the Western Region, have called on the Fisheries Commission to enforce the implementation of the marine and fishing laws to help curb the depletion of fish stock in the sea.

They said their livelihood depends greatly on the sea and everything possible should be done to protect the sea to prevent them from going out of business.

Partners should support science and innovation - President

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA- President John Dramani Mahama has urged development partners to work with Ghana in implementing some of her sustainable Science Technology and Innovation (STI) programmes for sustainable development and industrial growth.

'It is only through leveraging these partnerships that we will achieve our goals in an effective manner. Some of these partnerships could be in the form of knowledge sharing, capacity building and implementing joint research and development (R&D) programmes,' President Mahama said at the opening of the Science, Technology and Innovation Fair 2016, underway in Accra.

USAID introduces solar-powered irrigation systems in northern Ghana

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has introduced solar-powered irrigation schemes in northern Ghana to safeguard farmers the trouble of relying on erratic rains for farming activities in the country's poorest regions.

'USAID is introducing solar-powered irrigation systems in northern Ghana, the US Ambassador, Mr Robert Jackson said, 'farmers will no longer have to rely on unpredictable rains to grow their crops.'

Chrisjoe Energy to transform energy crisis in Ghana

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - David Olowoloba, Managing Director of CHRISJOE Energy, says biomass power solution is one of the best means to transform energy crisis in Africa.

He said biomass energy is produced by using feedstock derived from wood waste, palm kernel, coffee granule, maize curb, coconut, rice husk and other raw materials.

Africa needs strong legal framework on local content - Expert

Dar es Salaam, (Tanzania) Oct. 21, GNA - An international local content expert has expressed worry that local participation in oil and gas activities in Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania is significantly low.

According to Ms Neema K. Lugangira, a former Senior Supplies Officer (local content) at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Tanzania said robust policy and strong legal framework were required to improve the situation.

African leaders should make good deals in extractive sector

Dar es Salaam, (Tanzania), Oct 21, GNA - African leaders have been urged to make good negotiation deals to get desirable benefits from their natural resources.

A good negotiation deal, according to Mr George Lugalambi, the Media Capacity Development Officer of the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), an NGO in the extractive sector could be obtained if African governments placed priority on taxation and local impact when signing contracts.

Africa's transition to low carbon energy critical - AfDB

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - Africa's transition to a low carbon energy future is critical for global sustainability, especially for addressing climate change, Dr Timothy Afful-Koomson, Principal Green Growth Officer, African Development Bank (AfDB) has said.

He said globally, about 47 per cent of the increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from 2000 and 2010 directly came from energy supply, with industry, transport and buildings contributing 30 per cent, 11 per cent and three per cent.

Experts meet to co-ordinate reports on Sahel Project

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding an African Regional Meeting for the final co-ordination of the Sahel Project aimed at enhancing the scientific basis for the integrated management of shared aquifers of the Sahel region.

An aquifer is an underground layer of water-bearing permeable rock from which groundwater can be extracted using a water well.

Cyber security is the core of NITA's mandate

Accra, Nov 24, GNA - Security is at the core of the National Information Technology Agency's (NITA's) role as an information technology (IT) industry regulator, Mr George Atta-Boateng, the Director General of the Agency, has said.

He explained that with an oversight responsibility over the Electronic transaction ACT (ACT 772); used to cure cybercrime, NITA with support from stakeholders such as the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, was empowered to ensure that the ACT was implemented to the letter.

Ghana hosts workshop for Africa-EU Climate Change Research

Accra, Nov 23, GNA - Ghana is hosting a two-day workshop aimed at creating an Africa-European Climate Change Research Platform to strengthen the capacities of researchers towards sustainable agricultural growth.

The vision is to develop a new crop of African researchers in climate change-related studies for agriculture intensification with studies that better reflect the needs of their local industries and policies in support of sustainable agriculture.

Heads of state issue Marrakech Action Proclamation

Marrakech, Morocco, Nov. 18, GNA - Heads of state, governments, and delegates gathered in Marrakech for the 22nd Session of the Conference of Parties have issued a Proclamation to signal a shift towards a new era of implementation and action on climate and sustainable development.

It said: 'As we now turn towards implementation and action, we reiterate our resolve to inspire solidarity, hope and opportunity for current and future generations.'

Deputy Minister calls for multi-sectoral approach to address agriculture sector challenges

Kintampo, (B/A), Nov. 04, GNA - Dr Ahmed Yakubu Alhassan, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) on Friday called for a multi-sectoral approach to address emerging challenges in the agriculture sector.

He said challenges in the sector were enormous and required collective approach and contributions from the private sector to make the industry attractive, not only to increase food productivity but also encourage the youth to go into commercial farming as business.

e-Government workshop opens in Accra

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - A two-day e-government workshop to deliberate on digital economy programmes has opened in Accra to foster government approach to e-government implementation in Ghana.

Organised by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), the workshop also seeks to ensure collaboration and raise national awareness as well as understanding of stakeholder responsibilities in its implementation.

Agricultural sector asked to contribute one-billion-dollar investment gap

Sunyani, Nov. 4, GNA - The national challenges in the agriculture sector has impacted on the perception of the people leading to investment gap of one billion dollars, Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru Limuna, the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

These challenges, according to the Minister, included inadequate knowledge and skills in commercial farming, inadequate market-based risk mitigating interventions such as crop insurance, relatively high cost of profit, infrastructure.

Four countries of Volta Basin are indebted - Dr Fofana

Wa, Dec. 20, GNA - The Volta Basin Authority (VBA) says four out of the six countries sharing water resources on the Volta Basin are indebted to it.

Ghana and Burkina Faso, which had the larger landmass of 41 per cent and 42 per cent of the Basin had, for the past three years, not been able to meet their obligations.

Except Ivory Coast and Mali, which provided regular and prompt payments, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin are indebted with some in three years arrears.

Association to promote biogas development formed

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA - A new body, Biogas Association of Ghana (BAG), has been formed to promote the sustainable development of the biogas sector in Ghana.

Its objectives are to carry out, encourage and support research into the biogas technology and to ensure the development of quality standards by training actors in the industry based on modern approved practices.

Accra - Research project underway to enhance food security

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - A four-day workshop aimed to promote research supported innovations that are applicable and contribute to the enhancement of sustainable food security for the most vulnerable populations has ended in Accra.

The workshop, organised by Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (WOTRO) Science for Global Development and the Food and Business Knowledge brought together 25 participants including government officials, private sector, farming based organisations, and academia to share experiences in an interactive way.

Stakeholders call for land use policy

Wa, Dec. 22, GNA - Stakeholders in the Upper West Region have called on Parliament to enact a land use policy as soon as possible to safeguard the environment.

The stakeholders said the lack of land use laws was a serious disservice to the land policy which alone could not provide the needed protection for the environment, especially water bodies and other water resources.

GIFEC installs VSAT Satellite Hub to aid remote areas

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) in partnership with Dizengoff Ghana Limited, has installed a VSAT Satellite Hub with the purpose of providing universal access to telecommunications services for remote communities.

The construction of the Satellite Hub would reduce the recurrent cost of providing internet service to more than 300 community information centres, senior high schools, and rural telephony sites in the long run.

