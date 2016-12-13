Marriage Is Not A Career

_"Oh, Lord God, I'm grateful to you for a successful graduation. I'm now a degree holder...I have to start thinking of marriage"_

_"Akosua, now that you are done with your fashion school..when are u getting married so your husband can set you up?"_

_"Afia, you have now successfully completed school..when are we meeting your fiance so we start the marriage plans?"_

_"Oh, I'm a woman, so I don't have to work much..I will get a comfortable guy to marry me"_

*My sister, wake up from your dreams...MARRIAGE IS NEVER A CAREER. I get so awed when I hear my Fellow women talk as if marriage is their ultimate destination on earth. My sisters, marriage is never a career neither is it an avenue to suck on hardworking guys*

While other women toil to develop themselves so that they can support their future husbands, others sit there comfortably relaxing for a rich man to whisk them away. I was very astonished when I heard a 27 year old university graduate say that she will never work since she has a rich guy taking care of her needs. My sisters, a man is never an end to a means...neither is he an offertory bowl whose mouths feeds the hands of all.

As a woman, you must develop yourself and build a career. One that which can support you. The responsibilities of a marriage is never on a man alone so never see marriage as an avenue to dump all your troubles on a man. Build yourself, get a career, be the engine that drives your man's success and never the brake that stops it. No man wants to house a lazy woman.

_Written by Mercedes Rowe Asamani...Columnist @ ghanaweb and modernghana and blogger at www.yaagh.com_