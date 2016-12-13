The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Feature Article | 13 December 2016 10:41 CET

Marriage Is Not A Career

_"Oh, Lord God, I'm grateful to you for a successful graduation. I'm now a degree holder...I have to start thinking of marriage"_

_"Akosua, now that you are done with your fashion school..when are u getting married so your husband can set you up?"_

_"Afia, you have now successfully completed school..when are we meeting your fiance so we start the marriage plans?"_

_"Oh, I'm a woman, so I don't have to work much..I will get a comfortable guy to marry me"_

*My sister, wake up from your dreams...MARRIAGE IS NEVER A CAREER. I get so awed when I hear my Fellow women talk as if marriage is their ultimate destination on earth. My sisters, marriage is never a career neither is it an avenue to suck on hardworking guys*

While other women toil to develop themselves so that they can support their future husbands, others sit there comfortably relaxing for a rich man to whisk them away. I was very astonished when I heard a 27 year old university graduate say that she will never work since she has a rich guy taking care of her needs. My sisters, a man is never an end to a means...neither is he an offertory bowl whose mouths feeds the hands of all.

As a woman, you must develop yourself and build a career. One that which can support you. The responsibilities of a marriage is never on a man alone so never see marriage as an avenue to dump all your troubles on a man. Build yourself, get a career, be the engine that drives your man's success and never the brake that stops it. No man wants to house a lazy woman.

*Marriage is never a career.*
_Written by Mercedes Rowe Asamani...Columnist @ ghanaweb and modernghana and blogger at www.yaagh.com_

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (33 Articles)
13-12-2016  Marriage Is Not A Career10-10-2016  Ghana, prepare For The Political Book Of The Season: Journey To The Polls.30-09-2016  The Lost African Series: Colonialism In The Church12-09-2016  The Monkey State Of Ghana Politics.03-09-2016  Five Weekend Destination For Family And Loved OnesMore...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Mercy Asamani.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Feature Article

It is more thrilling to drive up a mountain than to hike one.
By: Afua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img