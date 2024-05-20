Northern Ghana to experience cloudy weather with rain tonight — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is forecasting cloudy weather conditions with periods of rain tonight across northern Ghana.

In its forecast issued this evening, May 20, GMet predicted "the north is forecasted to experience mostly cloudy weather with thunderstorms or rain" between 6 pm tonight and 6 am tomorrow morning.

Cities like Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, and Wa are expected to see 40% chances of thunderstorms and rain this evening according to the forecast.

Duty forecaster Esther Ama Egbuka stated "the state of the sea is DANGEROUS (3)" indicating choppy waters and rough seas offshore in the north.

Onshore winds are expected to increase cloud coverage and chances of precipitation tonight.

Areas down south like Accra and Cape Coast will enjoy more stable partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Mist and fog patches are anticipated over forested areas, along the coast and in highlands early tomorrow as temperatures drop overnight.

However, much of the country can expect improved conditions with sunny intervals developing tomorrow afternoon as rain clears north.