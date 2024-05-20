ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Northern Ghana to experience cloudy weather with rain tonight — GMet

Climate Northern Ghana to experience cloudy weather with rain tonight — GMet
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is forecasting cloudy weather conditions with periods of rain tonight across northern Ghana.

In its forecast issued this evening, May 20, GMet predicted "the north is forecasted to experience mostly cloudy weather with thunderstorms or rain" between 6 pm tonight and 6 am tomorrow morning.

Cities like Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, and Wa are expected to see 40% chances of thunderstorms and rain this evening according to the forecast.

Duty forecaster Esther Ama Egbuka stated "the state of the sea is DANGEROUS (3)" indicating choppy waters and rough seas offshore in the north.

Onshore winds are expected to increase cloud coverage and chances of precipitation tonight.

Areas down south like Accra and Cape Coast will enjoy more stable partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Mist and fog patches are anticipated over forested areas, along the coast and in highlands early tomorrow as temperatures drop overnight.

However, much of the country can expect improved conditions with sunny intervals developing tomorrow afternoon as rain clears north.

520202482949-1j041p5cbw-img4801.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services; we'll defend and hold NPP thugs in uniform for any attack – Minority Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services...

3 hours ago

Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims

3 hours ago

NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10 NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10

3 hours ago

Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory in Bekwai Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory i...

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to register people secretly Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to regis...

3 hours ago

Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Stephen Atubiga Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Ste...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: GHS2.8 million found being paid to ‘ghost names’ in Northern regi...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: Non-existent school had staff who were being paid in Northern reg...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng OSP, CAGD identifies, clears ‘ghost names’ on government payroll; saves Ghana ov...

3 hours ago

Dr. Sam Ankrah Dr. Sam Ankrah urges Electoral Commission to address registration issues and pro...

Just in....
body-container-line