Malafaka Society

*"Wow, let's give it up for Shenel, She's maintained her name in the news for a while.....I really enjoyed watching that voluptuous body...enough talks from critics. What's wrong with one flaunting her nice curves. This awards goes to you...."*

_Micheal sat in the corner of the room with the remote stuck in his arms...He had recently participated in a science fair where he was a member of his high school team which invented a robot. They placed first in the worldwide competition but their success story couldn't even live to see a week..the media obviously didn't have time for such stories. His cousin had recently graduated from the University with a GPA of 4.0 and he wasn't even given a second of publicity neither did his start up receive any award or support. He just shook his head in disappointment._

It's so disappointing to wake up to see people become celebrities overnight all because they shared nude pictures, insulted, disrespected people of higher status or indulged in something shallow. What deadly path the society is on. A society that recognises not brains nor hard work but vulgar videos and nude pictures, why then wouldn't the youth be much more interested in threading that path in order to be seen and appreciated since morality has lost its place in the society.

Some Ghanaians should probably Google or get dictionaries so they can get to understand the meaning of "Celebrity" and "Star". These two titles have become so cheap that everyone claims them for themselves. Not long ago, it was Mouesha Budong being tagged as both all because she put semi nude pictures of her waist-trained plastic body out on the internet...no wonder up and coming Yolo actress, Fella Makafui has started following suite to also maintain her name in the media. Is there no better thing to pass on to the younger generation? I get surprised when some of these media guys who wouldn't wish their children did these glorify and honour the children of others who are doing this. Is this what our values, traditions and beliefs teach us.

Not long ago some students of Prempeh College performed so well in an international Robot competition and were never honoured by anyone for this achievement yet a JHS leaves who's a 16-year old girl makes a video of how she gave sex tutorials to her boyfriend and insults him for jilting her and everyone is all over her..awards, trends with news of KOFAS MEDIA even signing her on...have we ever imagined the number of teenagers like her who will follow suite. Will those award givers be proud to have their daughters do this?

Apostle Kojo Sad to Kantanka has been inventing for years now but no one really cares..so many young entrepreneurs out there are struggling to make it and society refuses to appreciate them...So many intelligent hardworking youth out there who need a little push to get there but have been denied..yet the society takes delight in honouring Nonsense!!! Enough of the hypocrisy with the use of words, this is NON-SENSE and yes, it's my sole opinion.

Yesterday, Abena Korkor of UCC who was in the news not long ago for releasing her nude videos wrote a touching comment when she lamented how easy is it to get hypes for nudes but no support for an entrepreneur or a good course- she has launched a mental disorder campaign where she's helping people who are suffering from mental disorders. That is the society we live in and it's pitiful.

What generation of youth are we raising? No wonder, some politicians will insult just to get in the news and get appointments. No wonder pageant shows now test not intelligence but absurd things...no wonder a winner of a pageant show who only flaunted her body throughout will go home with 100,000 cedis, house, car, trip and etc with an excelling student getting only a certificate...and a young entrepreneur been turned down always because his proposal doesn't have any sex content. No wonder our televisions will rather air sex contents than that which will empower the youth to arise because sex contents will get sponsors but anything otherwise won't...No wonder, every blogger wants to blog on entertainment to get a quick fame and recognition leaving others who do academic journals and etc to rot on their domain names..No wonder A Rashida will be hailed when a Abraham Attah is still out there working tirelessly...

And to those saying it was God's time to unearth her, please which God are you talking about? Because the God I know doesn't promote such nonsense!!

This is a *MALAFAKA SOCIETY*

©Mercedes Rowe Asamani

www.yaagh.com

[email protected]