Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services; we'll defend and hold NPP thugs in uniform for any attack – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has accused government of illegally recruiting NPP foot soldiers into the security services ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The caucus alleged that all NPP Parliamentary Candidates have been allocated 30 slots each for recruitment into various security services in a calculated attempt to compromise the December polls.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson raised these concerns during a press briefing, asserting that any unauthorized actions by these recruits, whom he referred to as "NPP thugs in uniform," would be met with strong resistance from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

“It is unacceptable that the government continues to prioritize cheap partisan considerations over the overall peace, security, and stability of our country in the run-up to the 2024 elections,” he stated.

Dr. Ato Forson added that any strategy by the government to skew the 2024 elections in their favor would not succeed, emphasizing that the NDC is prepared to counter such maneuvers.

“We wish to remind President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia that they will not have their way this time regardless of whatever maneuvers they implement in the 2024 elections.

“We will resist these shenanigans with all our might. Our members, supporters, and sympathizers will not only defend themselves against unlawful attacks by NPP thugs in uniforms, but we shall also hold these NPP hoodlums personally responsible for their unlawful violations of the laws of Ghana and the legitimate rights of our people.

“It is in the interest of the NPP foot soldiers to act lawfully or face the full consequences of their actions and the wrath of our supporters,” he concluded.