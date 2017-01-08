Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Feature Article | 8 January 2017 11:58 CET

You Are The Church

Please, don't force me to go to church... Christ built no church ..instead he said our body is the church and Paul also said that we should always assemble to learn....I can have an assembly in my room...or anywhere. I'm a good Christian meaning I follow the dictates of Christ not the doctrines of churches built my men._

I only see cleavage, rainbow hairs, and nasty images when I go to church and pastors unwilling to say the truth because they might lose their tithes and offertory but if my quotation is right, Psalm 1 tells me not to sit in a such a gathering definitely not one that mocks God: one that lie to extract money...one that appoints church elders based on wealth overlooking every other thing...one that makes up their own doctrines overwriting that of God

I started taking communion even before confirmation because Christ set no rules for dinning with him, instead he said we should all eat in remembrance of him...when pastors who work and more aside their pastoral duties but give less in the church and rather extract from the poor under the chorus that, "God will provide" fights for the tithes of the Levites in the old Testament who because were not supposed to do any work aside their pastoral work...indeed, they have texts they love and hit on..

But I'm still confused, which is the true church, is it the many confused doctrines resulting in the numerous churches? Or our body which Christ says it is, just follow the dictates of Christ and not the Doctrines of man and dedicate your body to him. You are the Church not your pastor or the building.

©Mercedes Rowe Asamani
