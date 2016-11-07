The Peace Campaigns Must Not Stop

“Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures". ~ John F. Kennedy

Despite the essence of promulgating peace, some people protest that efforts and resources used in making peace campaigns, songs and messages should rather be geared towards transparency and fairness. One of the Protestants exhibit his abhorrence in a form of a post stating, "I hate Peace campaigns." These Protestants argue that transparency and fairness will reflect the bidding or will of the voters and ultimately prevent electoral violence. Well, I find this a little flawed. If there are chaos before, during or after voting, would transparency or fairness be able to fully display voters will? What will be essence of preaching fairness when there's no peace in a society? An issue could be absolutely fair, yet won't be considered as fairness by a losing party.

There are actually no clear parameters to measure fairness. We have had few African countries witness transparent election with excellent systems in place; yet at the end, post-election conflicts occurred (An example is our loving neighbors, Cote d’Ivoire). I wouldn't want to bore you with histories of countries that couldn't embrace Peace campaigns. Peace is the ultimate goal before, during and after elections. Campaigning for it, is the least we can do.

As a Peace Advocate/Ambassador, interaction with people at flash points informs me that Electoral violence goes beyond transparency and fairness. With our Youth for Peace campaign, some interesting facts were realized; some people engage in confusion because of hunger and not necessarily anger. Nevertheless a hungry man is an angry man. Some don't care who wins, they just enjoy chaotic environment. The other group, I call 'Killer Status'. These people want to maintain or improve their record/status as 'last killers' in the area. They will just destroy something to keep their records alive. Isn’t it frightful? I don't know any other way we are going to reach them other than through Peace Talks, Walks and Campaigns.

Peace is actually a catalyst for transparency and fairness. No body claims that we shouldn't encourage the latter. Over the years, Peace campaigns are becoming very popular, likewise efforts to ensure transparent and fair elections keep rising.

In 1992, there were opaque ballot boxes. In 1996, transparent ballot boxes were introduced. In 2000 the photograph of voters was made colored. Earlier, there were no photo and then it became black and white. In 2012, we had a biometric register with verification. We also had each political party represented at polling stations to observe counting. And even in this year, 2016, we look forward to using a stamped ballot. Each polling station after counting will have all stakeholders sign. We are also looking forward to a newly introduced reform that seek to display collated results on a projector for all to see and then faxed to the EC. These are clear indications that, transparent processes keep improving. We haven't undermined transparency in anyway. The rather loud call for transparency makes it sound as if peace is predicated on an uncertainty.

“Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification” - Romans 14:19.

Preparation is key to success. The mind needs to be prepared to accept Peace, especially in a competitive election like ours. Just as Political campaigns are used to lure voters to vote for a particular party, Peace campaigns and messages lure and prepare the minds to accept Peace as the only way out to sustainable development. It serves as a reminder. Peace campaigns don't only promote peace, it fosters unity. It is one method that gets all parties involved in an act for Peace. When the majority partake in such campaigns, it goes a long way to dampen the courage or morale of the notorious. It establishes the grounds for negotiations and disputes settlement. It is for this reason Peace campaigns are often nonpolitical, yet political figures are strongly encouraged to participate.

Nelson Mandela said, “If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.”

Ghanaians are known to be Peace loving; we are the Peace Makers. We are the Black Stars. We are the inspiration to our continent. We are the record holders. This is a reputation we must keep. It is the responsibility of all.

As I have always said; “Violence is an Act; so we need to Act for Sustainable Peace, because we are the device through which Peace works”.

Don't be Deceived, Peace messages must not stop! Let's hold Peace in High esteem.

Emmanuel Osei (Mennel)

Youth and Peace Advocate.