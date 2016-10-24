Dedication – To my senior friend and revered neighbour, Eric Barnes.

I am undoubtedly one of the best individuals to teach about intuition. You know why? Following my intuition and rejecting public opinion, is my greatest hallmark as a maverick. Let me also emphasise again that my supreme intuition compelled me to drop out of university in order to pursue a full-time writing career. In fact, that gave rise to intuitive reasons such as breaking the rule and setting a new one, practising rare self-education, controlling my own destiny etc. And I have actually discarded, without any reluctance, every advice men of God, logicians, counsellors, educationists etc. gave me concerning my seemingly ridiculous decision. All their arguments are fundamentally flawed, simply because they are premised on logic, common knowledge, general experience, conventional wisdom, public opinion, technical expertise and rationalism. Besides, when intuition shows up, all those stuff bow to it.

Alright, let me now delve into the nitty-gritty of intuition. There are actually hundreds of varied definitions of intuition, yet I have my own definitions which really prove the supremacy of intuition. Well, intuition is the art of seeing and acting from the world of imagination and not the world of reality. Intuition is a spiritual process of living according to paranormal directions from the depths of one's soul. Yes, intuition usually transcends human understanding, norms and conscious reasoning. I love how Florence Scovel Shinn defined intuition; she stated that, "Intuition is a spiritual faculty and does not explain, but simply points out." Dr. Wayne Dyer also declared that, "If prayer is talking to God, then intuition is God talking to you." Strangely enough, the people who always follow their intuition like me are deemed to be dumb, demented, crazy, and even schizophrenic.

Okay, the success story of Dietrich Mateschitz is an epitome of Article 401: The Overriding Power of Intuition. He is the richest Austrian with an estimated net worth of $14.7 billion as at August, 2016. Mr. Mateschitz together with Chaleo Yoovidhya is the brains behind Red Bull, the world's foremost brand in the energy drink industry. When he started Red Bull in Austria in the 1980's, he hired a market research firm to conduct a market survey or a feasibility study, and their technical findings showed that Red Bull would fail due to a number of logical reasons. They were absolutely right, but experts are mostly clueless when a layman's intuition is at work. Interestingly, Dietrich Mateschitz ignored their expert advice but rather followed his intuition at a time when the energy drink industry was practically non-existent. Today, his intuition has culminated in an unparalleled business success.

That is why I urge you to follow your intuition regardless of the predefined consequences other people proclaim. Forget what the intellectual naysayers tell you; let your intuition be your greatest teacher – nothing more, nothing less. The public opinion has only one debilitating aim: it forcefully seeks to impose conformity and mediocrity on your way of life. Be wiser and shun the path of public opinion, for it leads to limited greatness, stagnation and even failure in life. Remember, your success is found in the way of your intuition and not in logic, common knowledge, general experience, conventional wisdom, public opinion, technical expertise and rationalism. And always strive to grow and develop your intuition through meditation especially. Above all, "Listen to your intuition. It will tell you everything you need to know," Anthony J. D'Angelo asserted.

