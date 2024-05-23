More deaths and hospital admissions as hypertension, diabetic cases surge in Ghana

Diabetes and Hypertension are part of the top four Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in terms of mortality globally. Approximately 537 million people between the ages of 20-79 years are living with diabetes and hypertension globally of which over 75% live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Of those living with these conditions, nearly half are unaware of their diagnosis.

Ghana confronts a myriad of health challenges, some of which wreak more havoc than others. Research available suggest that Non-Communicable Diseases is gradually becoming the top cause of death in Ghana with Cardiovascular diseases at number 1 and Diabetes amongst the top 10.

The government of Ghana through its agencies like Ghana Health Service (GHS) have deployed various means to combat the increasing challenge with foreign health partners and Non-governmental Organisations/Social Enterprises joining in the fight.

Healthplus Africa Care (HPAC), a Ghanaian social enterprise with partners such as NNeDPRO Global have been engaging the Ghanaian populace through stakeholder engagements and sensitization, screening sessions and prompt referrals to nearby health facilities.

Speaking at the engagement session today at the conference room of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MoSWR), the Executive Director, Mr Prince Ishmael Dimah, described the situation as alarming and challenged all present to act as ambassadors for change and bearers of good health for their dependents and families.

“Two days ago on 20th May,2024, the births and deaths registry released data on causes of death in Ghana, and its surprising that hypertension is the lead cause of mortality (deaths). The figures showed men died more than women as a consequence of hypertension or cardiovascular diseases,” he stated.

Mr Prince Ishmael Dimah also cautioned against the rising nature of kidney diseases among the youth. He attributed this to “junk foods”, excess alcohol consumption, inability to exercise and untreated or uncontrolled conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. He charged the participants to revisit regenerative health and nutrition as part of life.

Speaking at the event, the director of human resources of the Ministry, Madam Jennifer Buabeng praised the timely organization of the programme and encouraged the entire staff to live up to the task by adopting some of the solutions being discussed to themselves fit.