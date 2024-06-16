ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Social News Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The people of Tikobo No 2, in the Jomoro Municipality, has appealed to the government and Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to rehabilitate cocoa roads in the area to give cocoa production a major boost in the area.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah V, Chief of of the area noted with concern that bad and inaccessible roads in the farming community hampered the activities of cocoa farmers, thus negatively affected productivity.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah V, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said: “Though about 70 per cent of cocoa produced in Jomoro comes from Tikobo No 2, not a single road has been awarded on contract for rehabilitation.”

According to him, the rivers linking the community and cocoa farms, had no durable bridges, saying, “Unfortunately, cocoa farmers and their children are usually carried away during a heavy downpour.”

He said the government and COCOBOD must, therefore, pay urgent attention to the deplorable roads in the area to help increase productivity in the area.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Go to court, I cannot retract the truth Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay Go to court, I cannot retract the truth – Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay

2 hours ago

Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi 

2 hours ago

Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 

2 hours ago

Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha

2 hours ago

Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024 Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024

16 hours ago

Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenges — EC told Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenge...

16 hours ago

We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed — Afenyi-Dadzie “We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed” — Afenyi-Dadzie 

16 hours ago

Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3 Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, John...

16 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Ghana bleeding terribly — Mahama reacts to death of abandoned patient

16 hours ago

Ramaphosa will lead what the ANC calls a government of national unity. By Wikus de Wet (AFP) S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

Just in....
body-container-line