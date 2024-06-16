ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Headlines

Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha
LISTEN

Ghana has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid ul-Adha festival.

The government has also declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as a public holiday to commemorate the Eid ul-Adha festival.

This significant Muslim celebration honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God’s command.

In remembrance of this event, Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals, such as lambs. The meat from the sacrificed animals is then shared among family, friends, and the needy.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Former President John Dramani Mahama extended warm Eid Mubarak wishes to the Muslim community, urging them to show love and compassion during this festive season.

He also used the opportunity to appeal for their prayers to win the December polls.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Go to court, I cannot retract the truth Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay Go to court, I cannot retract the truth – Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay

2 hours ago

Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi 

2 hours ago

Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 

2 hours ago

Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha

2 hours ago

Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024 Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024

16 hours ago

Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenges — EC told Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenge...

16 hours ago

We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed — Afenyi-Dadzie “We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed” — Afenyi-Dadzie 

16 hours ago

Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3 Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, John...

16 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Ghana bleeding terribly — Mahama reacts to death of abandoned patient

16 hours ago

Ramaphosa will lead what the ANC calls a government of national unity. By Wikus de Wet (AFP) S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

Just in....
body-container-line