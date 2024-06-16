ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Go to court, I cannot retract the truth – Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Headlines Go to court, I cannot retract the truth Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has challenged Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, to pursue legal action, asserting that he will not retract his statements regarding Blay’s alleged involvement in acquiring the front space of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Freddie Blay, who is also the GNPC Board Chair, has issued a one-week ultimatum to Ablakwa, TV3’s management, and Johnnie Hughes, demanding they withdraw what he deems unfounded allegations against him and his family.

Blay maintains that his children lawfully obtained parts of the beachfront from the LA Council and that this property is not under the Labadi Beach Hotel’s management.

Ablakwa has accused Blay and his sons of participating in a broader scheme of state capture, claiming they have acquired interests in the beachfront traditionally managed by the Labadi Beach Hotel.

He contends that this acquisition has resulted in the hotel being the only one globally without full control over its beachfront.

Blay has responded to these allegations by stating that though initial discussions with the hotel’s management took place, they did not culminate in an agreement.

Consequently, his sons approached the La Traditional Council to secure the beachfront for their business endeavours. Blay defends the legality of his sons’ interest in the property and questions why the hotel has not legally contested it.

But in an X post on Sunday, Ablakwa declared, “I cannot retract the truth, Mr. Freddy Blay. Since you are getting no retraction from me, please go to court now — don't wait for one week.”

He further announced an upcoming demonstration on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, titled 'Hands Off our Hotels,' promising further revelations on the issue and affirming a commitment to combating state capture, concluding with a patriotic call to action: “For God and Country. Ghana First.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Go to court, I cannot retract the truth Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay Go to court, I cannot retract the truth – Ablakwa replies Freddie Blay

2 hours ago

Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi Ambulance Trial: Godfrey Dame must heed Judge's advice — Appiah-Kubi 

2 hours ago

Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 Jomoro: Chief urges government to rehabilitate cocoa roads at Tikobo No 2 

2 hours ago

Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha

2 hours ago

Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024 Eid-ul-Adha: Mahama appeals for prayers to win Election 2024

16 hours ago

Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenges — EC told Take IPAC relationship seriously to avert repetition of voter transfer challenge...

16 hours ago

We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed — Afenyi-Dadzie “We've economic challenges, power outages but not consumed” — Afenyi-Dadzie 

16 hours ago

Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3 Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, John...

16 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Ghana bleeding terribly — Mahama reacts to death of abandoned patient

16 hours ago

Ramaphosa will lead what the ANC calls a government of national unity. By Wikus de Wet (AFP) S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

Just in....
body-container-line