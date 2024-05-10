Election 2024: Choose to transfer power to us peacefully in your own interest — NDC to NPP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose a peaceful transfer of power to them in the event that they win the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s head office in Accra on Thursday, May 9, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia stressed that the NPP must transfer power peacefully in their own interest.

"We do not expect the Electoral Commission to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama," Mr. Nketia said.

He added that "The 2024 elections will not be business as usual."

The Electoral Commission has declined the NDC’s request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration kits being used for the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise to be given to them.

However, Mr. Nketia warned that "NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise."

"Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC," he stated.