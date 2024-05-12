The Legacy Akufo Addo Wants To Protect, Are Financial Crimes, He Doesn’t Want Mahama To Uncover

Akufo Addo has made several threatening remarks, including that “he will not cede power to the NDC,” as he continues to violate the Constitution by allowing NPP officials to collaborate with the Electoral Commission, despite the office's need to maintain its neutrality. However, Ghanaians were alarmed by another unsettling statement he made, stating that "Ghanaians shouldn't vote for Mahama to ruin his legacies, since the people know that the president hasn't any better record to protect."

I am not a political analyst because I never had the chance to study politics in school, but having lived in Europe for more than thirty years has allowed me to learn about the most progressive aspects of politics that have benefited the general populace. This experience has improved my ability to identify problems in Ghanaian politics and their consequences as a writer. I wrote many articles about Akufo Addo as soon as he took office as president in 2016, revealing that Ghana would face severe difficulties.

Fighting widespread corruption, money laundering, and making corrections without being associated with a political party is extremely difficult in Ghana. They may even claim that you are a political party-paid member. Some Ghanaians view Akufo Addo as another Moses who will rescue them from the "bondage of Mahama," but I see Ghana as a ship slowly sinking in a storm, which is why I had to write on February 28, 2020, "Which One Is Easier To Say, Akufo Addo Is Corrupt Or A Thief?

After over 60 years of independence, this shouldn't be Ghana, as every intelligent person expects. When we have criminally minded politicians like Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Jean Mensa, Mahamudu Bawumia, Cecilia Dapaah, Godfred Dame, and other political thieves being shielded by the corrupt legal system, Ghanaians must never dream of a better nation, and they have to face the fact that their country has no future. The collapse of the country’s economy, businesses, and investments is enough proof.

In addition to promising to protect public funds, Akufo Addo pledged to combat official corruption. Most Ghanaians who genuinely despise John Mahama gave in to the new leader, but they failed to remember the proverb that states, "The devil you know is better than the angel you don't know." The once-thriving nation with a booming economy, large and small-scale enterprises, and investments collapsed due to extensive corruption, money laundering, and fraudulent shady dealings.

If Akufo Addo talks about protecting his legacy or doesn't want Mahama to ruin it, therefore, Ghanaians shouldn't vote for him. I'm not aware of any positive legacies other than political and financial crimes, such as the Sputnik Vaccine Saga, the Agyapa Deal, the GNPC/Aker Energy Deal, the PDS scandal, the Bost contaminated fuel scandal, the inflation of COVID-19 food relief, and the theft of over $430 million in COVID-19 funds. In addition, there was the Ameri deal scandal, the SML scandal, and the "Gold Mafia" documentary by Al Jazeera exposing the president's illicit gold trades.

The unscrupulous Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and the Electoral Commission were able to rig the system to forcefully grant Nana Akufo Addo another four years, even though wise Ghanaians prevented him from receiving another useless four years. Bawumia and Akufo Addo used deceit and fabrication to make numerous unfulfilled promises to the populace. If I don't alert Ghanaians to some of these lies from the president and vice president, my article will be meaningless.

Akufo Addo claims that by keeping every word he has given to Ghanaians, he has continually embarrassed those who criticize him. I must question him about which members of his government involved in corruption, including Cecilia Dapaah and Eugene Arhin, have been properly punished for their crimes. Since everyone was freed, I'm not sure what legacy the president wishes to preserve and doesn't want Mahama to tarnish. Does Akufo Addo think Ghanaians are ignorant?

A new administration will imply that Ghana has a new leader who will be able to uncover any hidden financial crimes. This is what Akufo Addp wants to prevent. He is so afraid that he wants to impose the quack and incompetent economist, Bawumia, on Ghanaians, just as he forced the E-Levy on the populace, destroying their means of subsistence. Regretfully, most Ghanaians who already know that Akufo Addo and Bawumia are criminals have little interest in having the vice president run for office.

When I visited Ghana last year to investigate, I was horrified to learn how Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta had completely ruined the country. I published all the articles. This is among the reasons why the presidential contest this year will differ from those of 2016 and 2020. Many Ghanaians were not aware of the crimes committed during the last elections, thanks to former NPP members who are at odds with the current administration.

Even though Akufo Addo and the NPP administration haven't accomplished anything particularly notable, Jean Mensa is determined to let history repeat itself since she has become the puppet of Akufo Addo. Despite writing enough articles to warn her, I hope she survives with her family in any threatening political violence if she is stupid enough to rig the 2024 presidential election.