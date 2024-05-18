ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 18 May 2024 Feature Article

Poor Alhaji Bawumia Exhibiting the Offbeat Dancing of the Cedi to the Dollar

Poor Alhaji Bawumia Exhibiting the Offbeat Dancing of the Cedi to the Dollar
18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghanaian cedi’s continued depreciation under the stewardship of Vice President Alhaji Bawumia has been a significant concern for many citizens. Despite his initial promises to stabilize the currency, the cedi is now performing poorly, reflecting broader economic challenges.

This instability is exacerbated by the government’s outstanding obligations, including over $2 billion in unpaid external coupons and overdue payments to independent power producers.

One of the major initiatives touted to improve the situation, the Gold-for-Oil policy, has proven ineffective. The policy was expected to stabilize the cedi and reduce fuel prices, yet the currency continues to depreciate, and fuel costs are on the rise.

This outcome underscores the policy’s shortcomings and the broader economic mismanagement under Bawumia’s oversight.

The persistent decline of the cedi has far-reaching consequences for the Ghanaian economy.

Import prices have surged, leading to higher costs for goods and services, which in turn fuels inflation.

Inflation will then lead to erosion of purchasing power, particularly affecting lower-income households, exacerbating economic inequality, and placing additional strain on already vulnerable Ghanaians.

Ghanaian businesses also suffer from the cedi’s depreciation, as the increased cost of imported raw materials and goods can squeeze profit margins and limit growth.

Again, this environment can deter foreign investment, as investors seek more stable economic climates, further hampering economic development and job creation.

Given these challenges, many Ghanaians feel that Alhaji Bawumia’s leadership has fallen short of expectations. While some may forgive him for his lies, jokes, unfulfilled promises, and political rhetoric, the tangible impact of his economic policies on their daily lives is harder to overlook.

As a result, there is a growing sentiment that voters should hold him accountable at the polls for his inability to manage the cedi effectively.

In conclusion, I propose that we organize public debates for all prospective leaders of this country to present their strategies for addressing the foreign exchange problem.

Shalom shalom!

More from this author (84)

More

Top Stories

8 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

8 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

8 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

8 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

8 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

9 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

11 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

11 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

11 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

11 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line