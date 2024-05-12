African families and their blood problems

12.05.2024 LISTEN

As of today (12.06.2024) Mother's Day is celebrated across the world it is time for reflection on what a white man familiar with the African mentality small, small has come to observe and tends to generalize as much as comparing to his own culture.

Most African families dream of living abroad in the white man's world. When one of them succeeds the journey of departure is seen by all as a blessing or reason to be jealous. Jealous family members are quick to start attacks on the lucky relative smearing their names.

Both characters expect to be fed in Africa from the money worked for abroad. When a white German leaves to abroad no jealous heart or mind follows the person and expects money from abroad to feed the relatives back in Germany. Some family members don't care others admire the courage that the migrating family member demonstrated by his move.

African families are not like that. They expect money to be sent even if it is not always available, especially in the light of fulfilling their dreams abroad. They are expected to be loyal family members and financial supporters always. Some make the mistake out of good hearts in times of financial blessings to send more than needed money or goods to Africa. This well-intended mistake down the line comes back as a painful boomerang.

The supported family gets lifted up to undeserved heights expecting from that new level constantly to be fed with money they got accustomed to. In times of trouble abroad or e.g. the need to feed a newborn baby born abroad African families in Africa do not care but cry out loud that they need to eat or see the doctor but their money is too small. African ego sets in to make hearts bleed. Attack set in how ungrateful the relative abroad is. To ask how this family member is doing is not of their concern but how to survive in Africa. Is this a money or mentality issue? Observing many Africans in Germany and listen to their many stories my conclusion is: it's a mentality issue!

The observation of a white man is that people supported outside the family bloodline are very different. They love unconstitutionally and appreciate the small support possible to be given. Such people need to be asked for how help can be given not demanding support. White societies are completely different from African countries.

The Bible lectures us God has not come to bring love to the world but the sword. He separates parents from children and brothers from sisters. He wants his blessed children not to follow the family blood but entirely him. Such chosen children to be lifted up further and further have and must endure the pain and traps set for them by their African families to make it great in life and be a blessing to the world honoring God's grace.

Have a blessed Mother's Day!