Entrepreneurs are a threat to African democracies

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Entrepreneurs are the driving force behind economic growth and development. Politicians set the rules of economic engagement. The balance between politicians and entrepreneurs is the best when both sides see and accept responsibility for the overall progress of society.

Civil servants or workers do not create jobs even not in big corporations as the shareholders (Entrepreneurs in the last moment of analysis) set the rules for the CEOs. Wealth is either worked for or inherited and worked for or only inherited with a long drink at Copacabana Beach. States have no money as it is the organizational structure of societies to collect taxes and distribute them to various courses needed to run a nation. A state is only the agreed idea of citizens to be governed in a certain way. Power and territory form the other two elements of the three S-Theory (State Citizens, State Power, and State Territory).

Depending on the constitutional setup of a country the balance of power shifts between the political and the economic system. Common citizens depend on income from work. Rich people from the work of their assets. Vibrant and eager common citizens become eventually inventors and subsequently entrepreneurs. To achieve their targets they create jobs for common less vibrant and eager citizens. Friends from Primary School stand all of a sudden on the opposite side of life.

Open and transparent economies that see entrepreneurship as the focal point have from Kindergarten throughout the school system and university level the spirit and instruments in place for common citizens to become job-creating entrepreneurs are powerful societies that stand out above Civil Servants or employee-driven societies. These extraordinary citizens see and realize opportunities instantly when others engage in time and opportunity-wasting discussions. Responsible Entrepreneurs must be seen as much-needed citizens of and for progress above any other citizens made possible for everyone willing to engage and pay the price.

In Africa working with the government is seen by the many common citizens as the ultimate goal. As a civil servant with two open hands, the monthly salary can be increased. The Extraordinary common citizens head to another destiny. They form with hard labor and grace SMEs or larger corporations often stimulated and made possible by government contracts. Others get support from outside or belong to the marginal group of common citizens who use their brains, foresight, and smartness to make it big in society.

When the top is reached common citizens having turned into Extraordinary citizens know the history of bribing their way up to greatness but become after all independent minds. Successful entrepreneurs know much about the economies outside their home territory. Friendship with the men in power is a good detergent for further economic and personal progress. To risk business success and stand up against the traditional political establishment is only for a very few courageous entrepreneurs who possibly have nothing better to do but want to be written into the history book of the nation as also a political leader and head of state.

Most entrepreneurs prefer the luxurious life of their blooming company financially supporting common people in politics. This unholy alliance ensures that both keep their seats in society making democracy look like a comedy performance or a common chessboard championship. While the common people suffer under the performance of the new elite they lack the wisdom and knowledge of how best to transform their society and make it inclusive for most while vibrant and transparent for all.

The Arab Spring is a good example of how common people rebel against the new African establishment without a vision and concept of an alternative. Democracy in its best sense is a training ground for independent minds that find their way into the economic freedom of entrepreneurship.