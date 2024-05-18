National Peace Council is bunch of sycophants who have sold their conscience for cheap broth — Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the National Peace Council.

He is accusing it of being made up of "sycophants who have sold their conscience for cheap broth."

In a post on X on Friday, May 17, Sam George wrote "I have always maintained and repeated that the Peace Council is the most useless institution in Ghana today. Even more useless than the Presidency. A bunch of sycophants who have sold their conscience for cheap broth."

His remarks come after the National Peace Council advised Ghanaians to trust in the work of the Electoral Commission ahead of the December 7 elections.

However, the opposition NDC party has recently been engaged in a 'turf war' with the NPC.

NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah accused the council of "betraying their trust" in the 2020 polls.

He says the NPC was meant to hold a meeting between the NPP, NDC and EC but backed out at the last minute after NDC agents had left the EC's strong room.

This led to the election results being declared in the absence of the NDC reps, according Mr. Asiedu Nketiah.