Corruption and arrogance of power have been a major obstruction of Ghana’s progress — Alan

Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister and 2024 independent presidential candidate

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, has voiced against corruption and abuse of power in Ghana under President Akufo-Addo's government.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 16, Kwadwo Kyerematen, who leads the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) political movement, outlined his vision for a transparent and accountable government if elected into office.

He stressed that "corruption and arrogance of power will not have space in my government" because they are "a major obstruction to progress in our country."

The former Trade Minister further criticised people in positions of authority, stating that "leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord over them."

He emphasized that "humility is an asset and not a weakness" for leaders.

The presidential hopeful vowed to "build a transparent and accountable government where integrity and service come first" if victorious in the 2024 polls.

He said he "will actively support the fight against corruption and the abuse of power at all levels of leadership."