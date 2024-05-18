National Peace Council and Council of State should be abolished — Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has called for the scrapping of the National Peace Council and the Council of State, claiming they are a waste of taxpayers' money.

In a post on social media on Friday, May 17, Dr. Omane Boamah criticized the National Peace Council for failing to address key issues surrounding Ghana's elections but advising Ghanaians to rather trust the electoral body.

"Another reason Ghanaians must abolish the Peace Council! Same must apply to the Council of State. The Peace Council doesn't care about stolen components of Biometric Voter Registration kits from the hqtrs of the EC under CCTV surveillance? Outright waste of taxpayers' money!" he wrote.

Dr. Boamah was referring to the unresolved case of alleged theft at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission where some Biometric Voter Registration kits went missing under CCTV coverage.

The NDC has accused the Peace Council of reneging on an agreement to mediate talks between the political parties and the EC during the counting of the 2020 elections.

According to the opposition party, the Council failed to host a planned meeting after NDC agents left the presidential election collation center, leading to results being declared in their absence—a claim the NPC has denied.