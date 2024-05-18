May 18: Rainstorm with strong winds expected in southern Ghana — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an impact-based weather warning for parts of southern Ghana, predicting a rainstorm with strong winds today.

In a statement issued early morning on Saturday, May 18, GMet said a rainstorm observed over southern Nigeria is propagating westwards and is expected to drift towards the south portion of Ghana.

This will likely produce moderate thunderstorms with rain over the affected areas.

"The rainstorm is likely to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds over some places," the weather agency warned.

According to the agency's 24-hour forecast valid from 6AM today, the rainstorm is currently over Aflao and Anloga in southern Ghana and surrounding areas.

It is expected to induce cloudiness as it moves further westwards and later produce rain and thunderstorms of varying intensities over coastal and middle sectors.

Duty forecaster with GMet, Deborah Acheampong said "it should be noted that gusty winds will precede the storm and so the general public should take the necessary precautions against such."

Areas likely to be impacted include Accra, Kasoa, Tema, Aflao, Ada Foah, Ho, Dodze, Sogakope, Akatsi, Koforidua, Akim Oda and their environs between 4:30AM to 11:30AM.

Later between 11:30AM to 3:30PM, towns like Agona Swedru, Saltpond, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Twifo Praso, Tarkwa and Axim could experience the rains.

Ghanaians in the warned areas have been urged to remain alert and take necessary safety precautions as the rainstorm makes its way through the country today.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says it will provide further updates on the condition of the moving storm.