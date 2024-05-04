Referendum, against the Two Party System , for Real Mandate, and Beyond the Presidency

04.05.2024 LISTEN

Every two years, Americans vote in fear for legislators; and every four years, they vote in extreme fear for the Presidency and by extension, the executive branch+. 2024 presents some unique opportunities that many are not seeing and I am yet to hear any strong voice calling for. This is the year to pitch how referendums can end the two party system, or at least to seed the seeds. Referendum at state level to change an election system certainly exists, but never or hardly is it used to demand a real mandate of over fifty percent of votes, or a second round to occur? Georgia state has it, but other states are slowly learning how to have and benefit from it. Referendum at federal level to change beyond the crazy electoral college is feasible under current laws or by creating new laws to pave way for it. Cornel West, RFK Jr, and other independent candidates should have a last minute coalition with a strong promise for referendums. Since the electoral college historically hurt democrats more than Republicans, Biden should sacrifice by resigning as Lyndon Johnson did, demand such a referendum from the upcoming Democratic candidate, and urge independents to drop out only if it becomes a major campaign promise.

The two party system forced people to vote in fear instead of love, and that is increasingly dangerous in our age. It worked for the two major parties to take turns against the people in ways time and space won't allow us to detail. They keep misleading the people with 'the devil you know is better than the devil you do not know', but the reality is the one you do not know is an accused 'devil', could be an angel, not a devil. They labelled third party candidates as 'spoiler' without ever attempting to change the system. They will claim the Republicans or xyz will not let them change it, but will referendum do, or which Republican can claim Americans do not deserve referendum or voting in love?

As Bob Marley said, 'promise is the easiest way to fool a fool', but if certain promises are done in public and well debated with details, it becomes hard to ever go back. Beside demanding the Presidency should be by real mandate of at least 50% of the votes, strive to get similar on lawmakers, governors, and even mayors of cities of over million people. First the people deserve it and it makes it easier to govern, but it also releases the hostages by the founding fathers or founding mothers?

Those who over fear Trump have never thought about a referendum or asking Biden to do like Johnson? You have the option to ask one guilty man to sacrifice, but you think millions of victims should vote in fear or do not deserve to be educated for an unprecedented revolution? Suppose Biden refuses to resign, and third party candidates softly call for it, then let activists demand a vote for Jarga, uncommitted, or much better: 'Referendum for real mandate'. Imagine if it is well sold to have an unprecedented turn out; plus over ten percent of the votes in the millions, reading the exact wordings: 'referendum for real Mandate'. Not just the party that loses will go after those votes, and bingo! America will finally be free! The Senate and lower house (congress) will swiftly or gradually see at least 25% of independents who may be better than Bernie Sanders, to vote by conscience instead of party lines. Trading blames by parties will drastically reduce and people's eyes will gradually open. 'The democrats or Republicans are ruining the country' is gradually meaning their supporters towards a civil war? The two party system is by far more dangerous than Trump, it is what enabled him and the Democrats keep fighting persons more than bad systems. This is not a time to pity for democrats or anyone. They have the option to pressure Biden out and usher a system that no candidate becomes a "spoiler".

A vote in fear, greed, or arrogance are all for the devil(s); so vote conscientiously, not 'smartly' where smartly means fear or which state you live in? We all know California is going Democrats by the electoral college; so the millions of Republicans in California voting 'referendum for real mandate' is much smarter than voting Trump. The effects or debates it will raise is the change bigger than Obama promised. Similarly, Democrats who live in certain states know their votes do not count in a system of count and drop. The only way it can count is by voting 'referendum for real mandate' across multiple states, then it will force the necessary debates at state and federal level. Similarly are the independent voters, especially if you live in certain states or thought about staying home. 'Your vote counts' is just a mantra; it truly depends under which system and state you live in. Polls should not dictate your vote, but conscience.

I do believe your vote is a choice before gauging the effects, so God will judge your vote, but you have a right to demand God participates with you. If you are not comfortable with neither Biden, nor Trump, nor the running independents, then vote or write 'referendum for real mandate', for better candidates or parties to emerge. Be indifferent to who sits there after, God can guide them, kill them, or subdue them in other ways. Voting in fear is a sin you may deeply regret.

Trying to detail where I believe both Trump and Biden are terrible beyond the tolerable will be too lengthy. In life and in politics, it is hard to find someone you totally agree with. However, there must be a limit on compromise or it becomes detrimental. As you age, you learn about the dangers of fear and recklessness. We have survived both Trump and Biden, but guessing if they will be better or worse in a second term is simply too dangerous. Vote someone else or something that will make them listen, talk, and act. If Biden is so great, then let him step down for the sake of the country, party, or world. Like the uncommitted votes were counted, if the millions that vote for 'referendum for real mandate' far exceeds the Muslim population, then it will be counted and analyzed differently. I honestly think Biden did many blunders beyond Gaza, but almost certain that Trump would have been a lot worse on Gaza; and ms. Clinton would have been worse than both of them.

Even the party level nomination of both Democrats and Republicans should change to one day, then go to the second round if one does not secure 50% of the casted votes. Our era demands a lot more changes than Biden did by choosing South Carolina as 'more diverse', but that just becomes a fractional fact and fractional bandage to what requires surgical operation. It still becomes some states are more valuable than others, influencing low minds and working against poor candidates with no rich friends... A party system where millions of voters are told you are last to ever have a say based on your state on choosing a candidate is insulting. Then the elite in the party may pressure candidates to drop out and deny millions the right to choose is cruel and far from modernity. Every system has advantages and disadvantages, but there can be many benefits to reducing the race to one to two days. On potential second rounds, new rules can be enacted to reserve 25% to 50% of raised funds to go to the party for final funding. The debates will be less messy and the endorsing will be more genuine. Now, let history note which party will be the first to acknowledge Americans deserve referendums, voting in love, a potential third party, etc. If your rival party is so terrible, then encouraging a third party or independents you can work with should be your prayer through efforts. Which activists, independent candidates, mainstream media houses, etc will be the first to pitch the idea? At party level, you need to mobilize the 10 most disadvantaged states and party elite to effect the changes. At the state level, you just need enough signatures to have such a referendum, but you need money or people to sensitize the masses to vote right. At the federal level, you need strong voices on social media to force mainstream media to debate it, then parties will accept it or wait to see millions write such as vote. Changing America towards such a system will make it a lot easier to change other countries with bad systems like simple majority. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

Optional Note:

As world leaders gather in the Gambia for the 15th OIC summit, having such suggestions from a prominent leader will help. Best will be someone in his or her last term. Speeches at the UN should include such or you may lament about Trump, Gaza, or xyz without ever trying to change the system that brought it. Biden is simply trying to win Jewish leaning votes and Money, or Trump will blame him for the same...

The world is too interconnected, so we must at least advise each other in the spirit of ch.103 or be counted and/or treated among the lost. Let us just be sincere and understand God is alive, despite our wanting for his stronger involvement towards a much better world.

Ideas matter! By discussing it in Africa, social media influencers can pick it up. If such passes through the minds of Jon Stewart, SNL, Mehdi, etc they will probably pitch it. And truth is harder to censor when it reaches a certain level. Imagine if all states demanded real mandate of 50% votes, what will be the probable effects on independent candidates, new party and voter turnouts? Beside federal lawmakers, how will Independent governors deal with lawmakers beyond veto? You have heard about so many polls, but did you ever heard what percentage of Americans dislike the electoral college or their state system of election, and will want a say or referendum? Will new media house emerge or a party die along with their media leaning company?

Of course, the worst of people will argue the cowardly arguments the 'founding fathers' forwarded are still genuine? That only the Electoral college will make Biden or Trump care about smaller states? That is absurd! The electoral college does not have any meaningful help for smaller states; but the system of two senators per state is where smaller states are protected. The presidents do not choose even the cabinet based on states; nor does the people vote Biden from tiny Delaware, thinking he will put Delaware first in manners congress and the senate will just let him?

You will need to sensitize the people or they may buy forwarded obsolete cowardly false checks and balances. No more swing states, only swing ideas, swing policies, and swing laws that protect personal rights, encourage culture of cameras by civilians, and laws that are stricter on sins between creatures.