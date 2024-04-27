Book Review, Launching, and Should Jarga Attend and/or Address the Banjul 15Th OIC Summit?

27.04.2024 LISTEN

Beside the terrible wars around the world, all eyes are on Banjul, the Gambia. A big chunk of world leaders and their representatives (delegates) are to convene in the Gambia within a week. Coincidentally, the Lord have chosen Jarga k. Gigo of the Gambia in publishing Juts Quhr-aahn, the book of the century, destined to significantly help even non-Islamic countries in verifiable ways. Mighty claims said the doubters, but it is now available on kindle Amazon, meaning it is no longer a claim, but a verifiable claim. Journalists in every country, world leaders, especially would be guests/attendees at the OIC must download, gauge, and accept God's gift to this OIC summit is unlike any other previous summit. Or please tell me what 'miracle' God caused or allowed per OIC summit. God knew the OIC is coming to the Gambia, and have chosen a Gambian out of eight billion people, so will human honor or trivialize such a medium and blessing? Since the Gambia is merely hosting and Saudi Arabia is fully responsible of the organizing, including who will attend and/or speak; then the Gambia's president, foreign affair minister, and others have the responsibility to write a short note to their counterparts around the world, especially Saudi Arabia to learn about Juts Quhr-aahn, and accept Jarga kebba Gigo at what level before the greater world knows about the book and the man behind it.

Book reviews were largely done as recommendation to an audience that may benefit. Sins Juts Quhr-aahn has both religious and huge secular impact, it is vital for every media house, in every country, to carefully study the visionary and realizable claims of this book. So every review will have a leaning, but there are three parts that must be included: 1. Special features of learning. 2. Accuracy of content. 3. Probable impact beyond Muslims.

Special Features of Learning in Juts Quhr-aahn are not limited to learning the Quhr-aahn or Arabic, because features like the 3-3-10 rule can be applied in learning any new language, and was not known to humankind to the best of my knowledge. To avoid a lengthy article, I will not delve on it or even mention the other features, but remind you to search Juts Quhr-aahn on Amazon and gauge for yourself.

Accuracy of content must not be vague review, but labelled 100%, or 99.xyz% accurate with precize words you deem wrong or misunderstood through the rules? Since the Quhr-aahn is a widely known book, agreed upon, there is no room for cheating; meaning any possible error will be spotted.

Probable Effects beyond Muslims is where your visionary hats will be tested. The first book to guarantee the average non-Arabs the ability to read any chapter of the Quhr-aahn in Arabic within 3 to 12 months means the swift or gradual elimination of traditional learning camps for decades. This means a book is finally freeing millions of boys from near-slave like conditions without firing a bullet, and this qualifies it as book of freedom and book of the century. It means it will prevent terrorism and other crimes in ways the blind may not agree. However, if you contrast the moulding of camps versus conventional schools, the earthly prospects of those who spend decades to learn one book would have faced, then you can rightly assume what percentage we are saving from recruitment that could have affected anyone of us. The spies, journalists, diplomats, customer service, etc of even atheist leaning countries have reasons to learn Arabic and this book and the subsequent series and off-branches guarantee much easier learning of Arabic within months.

Since Saudi Arabia remains vital in deciding crucial factors, then how will this book and Jarga benefit Saudi? Besides the world of Muslims they should care for lot more, Saudi have millions of immigrants, largely from India and other Asian countries who struggle to learn Arabic. This book and approach will speed up learning verbal Arabic and a swift transition to learn traditional Arabic writing can follow suit to those who care. This precisely means a much more cordial employer-employee relationship and lot less abuse through misunderstanding. Having ten thousand immigrants try Juts Arabic through the official Arabic teachers in Saudi should be quickly done and the results reported to the world. As Saudi invests tens or hundreds of billions to attract tourists, the language barrier would have kept many away, but Juts Arabic through Juts Quhr-aahn+ will make Arabic easy and much more popular. So when the tourism numbers rise in the Arab world, let's say thanks to God, thanks to mighty projects, but also through a black person/African called Jarga.

These above facts are vivid to every seeing soul. We can choose excuses like short notice, or employ efforts and verify things within one day. Choosing one hundred to ten thousand people in Saudi and every country to download and verify a portion based on birthdate is feasible. Everyone can read the rules within thirty minutes, then verify the assigned portion through your birthday or xyz. Ask the verifiers to gauge both the features and content accuracy, and report any potential error with specifics like : ch. 2, verse 14, the word Zahh-lihkah is missing a h or xyz.

Adding one crucial person to the summit is feasible -- that is as an attendee. Giving me about fifteen minutes to address the delegates is about asking what-else does God give him to uplift humankind, especially Muslims. I promise I won't talk about my book, God will market that and the world will submit... I will not focus on the failures of persons, but what historic speech I can give to forever impact humankind, beyond the delegates. So my opponents should not scare you from accepting me. After all, only words of truth will stand, because lying words are increasingly confronted, and their respite is about over. Do your part of sharing. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Note:

Although the electronic kindle version of Juts Quhr-aahn is available worldwide, Amazon is sadly having my account on 'temporal hold'; and that is why you cannot order the physical book and other books I plan to upload for cost and convenient options. Hopefully this will be resolved by the time you read this, but worth noting to ease worries...

Regarding the book launching, I wished for a bigger than OIC summit as a way of thanking God for this marvellous blessing that is way beyond me. People with PhDs in religion and Arabic failed to come up with it. Language Companies with experts will marvel at the work. Some Billionaires would have paid billions to be chosen for this book, but no one can bribe God. If we humbly take the challenge and imagine the blessings, then we will agree it is from the kind Lord of speed, who inspired aircrafts and every blessing worth thanking for. Accordingly, since the OIC is already here, adding Juts Quhr-aahn was officially launched at the 15th OIC summit will boost both the Gambia and the OIC in the history books. The Banjul Summit will likely cease to be discussed after a few months; but Juts Quhr-aahn will continue to be talked about. Since I do not have many physical copies left; should I reserve the few available ones for the guests or print lot more before the event as a memorable gift from the Gambia than which gift they plan to offer? The Gambia government and the world can choose to understand this blessing is way beyond me and see beyond how I may benefit with or without them. Building landmarks, roads, etc will never be a lasting memory to those who may be way richer than us in many ways. However, showing them God have made the Banjul summit different from any other OIC summit through Juts Quhr-aahn is a permanent memory. I know the OIC have an 'Islamic' connotation, but it is a secular leaning institution; the fact remains the Quhr-aahn is a valuable book beyond the OIC -- so a signed copy by the author and president of the Gambia will be appreciated by many.

Since most of those delegates are fairly rich, task them to buy the electronic version before arriving Banjul, to gauge for themselves. Give them a 'free physical book' only if they promise to buy ten to ten thousand books for the poor in their respective countries. And ask which Billionaires/millionaires will buy/subsidize what percentage for poor Gambians and beyond? I am working towards hiring a team for the app and other series, including videos. Learning in general, especially the Quhr-aahn and Arabic is getting easier to easiest... Both the Banjul Summit and the Juts Quhr-aahn publishing suffered multiple delays and realized together. So let us team up where we can. May the Lord of achievements see us through. The super decision lies with God, the final visible decision lies with the Saudi Authorities, but there are varying levels of decisions or efforts by us. If this article or a review is done by Saudi Gazette, New York times, BBC, etc. The Saudi Authorities will come on board as believers or at least submitters. Official public letter and appeal by the Gambia government can also make a difference. So share or push with God, or wait to be pulled by God and the Godly. Which chief Editor or media house manager will reflect on how a book will help the world and millions of its audience, and still delay on ordering and having a take before other media houses?